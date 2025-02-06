Bark Bowl and Cupid's Undie Run: Your weekend guide to things to do

Philadelphia is a little preoccupied at the moment. Depending on how Super Bowl Sunday goes, the city is about to be rocked by euphoria or depression — and either way, chaos is imminent.



Distract yourself from the uncertainty with some weekend counter-programming. A book convention in University City offers readers the chance to disappear into fantasy worlds, while a Valentine's Day pop-up has novelty cocktails and colorful decor to ease anxiety. A brisk run could also help, though the one at Xfinity Live! is a little racier than usual.

If all else fails, test out your football strategies with your dog at a no-stakes scrimmage in Northern Liberties.

Craft Hall is inviting pups to rush the field Saturday, while their parents cheer from the sidelines. The Northern Liberties bar is hosting a Bark Bowl on its indoor turf from 1-4 p.m. The event is broken up into 10-minute play sessions, organized by dog size, and features special concessions for spectators. A portion of the "yappy hour" menu proceeds supports the PSPCA, which will have adoptable dogs on site.

ACOTAR hive, rise up. A two-day book convention celebrating romantasy and other speculative fiction is coming to University City this weekend. The Cornerstone Bed and Breakfast will welcome 10 fantasy authors Saturday and Sunday for a series of readings, panels and meet-and-greets. Attendees can also go on a themed scavenger hunt or bring their new books to the fire pit for a toasty reading session.

You might think you've wandered into Barbie's dream house at 1500 Locust St., but the bright pink bar isn't an ode to Mattel. It's a Valentine's Day hub featuring flowers, hearts and themed cocktails. The Elephant, which normally specializes in espresso martinis, has once again transformed into the Pink Elephant for the upcoming holiday. There are still caffeinated drinks on the menu, but there are raspberry margaritas and candy-garnished sangria, too. They'll be available through Sunday, Feb. 16.

A fundraiser at Xfinity Live! challenges racers to show they care by running in their underwear. Cupid's Undie Run will take participants on a mile-long loop through the South Philly sports complex Saturday. The registration fees and donations support neurofibromatosis research at the Children's Tumor Foundation. The dress code is boxers, briefs and bras, but shy guys can opt for a onesie or tutu.

