Street food, cyclocross and a baby cow: Your weekend guide to things to do

It's been a long week. Rest and recharge at one of the many festivals, museum events or volunteer projects around Philadelphia this weekend. Here are the highlights, including a cyclocross competition and a chance to meet a baby cow.

Cheap street eats are on the menu at Xfinity Live! The bar will welcome over 30 food trucks and vendors to the Stadium District this Saturday — all of them dishing snacks for $5 or less. The Philadelphia Street Food Festival will also feature a cheese fry bar, breakdancing, axe throwing and face painting. The general admission presale tickets have sold out, but late entry passes are still available for $19.99.

Parks & Rec wants you for a citywide cleaning sweep. The department is soliciting volunteers to help tidy over 100 green spaces Friday through Sunday as part of Love Your Park weekend. Projects generally involve raking leaves, weeding and planting flowers. Find and register for one near you on the event's website.

The Please Touch Museum is giving kids a peek at life on the farm with a full day of barnyard activities. Agricultural experts will be on hand to demonstrate how to churn butter and halter horses Saturday from 9 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. During that time, families can also make themed crafts, plant seeds and meet a dairy calf.

Before segregation in America ended, "The Negro Motorist Green Book" pointed Black Americans to safe hotels, restaurants and nightclubs in various U.S. cities. A Saturday walking tour will highlight some of the listings in Philadelphia, including places that Billie Holiday and Jackie Robinson visited. The group departs from the Bellevue Hotel at 10 a.m. Tickets cost $25.

Zine makers will gather at Temple University on Saturday to sell their short-form stories and art. The Philly Zine Fest will showcase over 150 creators, plus give visitors the tools to make their own work. A laser printer, a mimeograph machine and typewriters will be stationed at Mitten Hall, courtesy of the university and the South Philadelphia repair shop Philly Typewriter, from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Redcoats will invade Old City this weekend for an annual reenactment. The Museum of the American Revolution will once again recreate the nine-month British occupation of Philadelphia during the nation's fight for independence. Costumed actors will gather at the museum's outdoor plaza Saturday and Sunday to man a colonial marketplace, which visitors can browse for free. They can also go on $18 walking tours with "spy challenges" to help the American cause. Each day kicks off at 10 a.m. with a reading of the British proclamation declaring Philly occupied territory.

Philly will commemorate Veterans Day a little early with a Sunday parade. Unlike previous marches through Center City, this one will travel along Benjamin Franklin Parkway, starting at the corner of 21st Street at noon. The parade ends at Eakins Oval, which will host food trucks and other vendors until 4 p.m.

A biking competition at Sly Fox Brewing will put your wheels — and quads — through the ringer. Cyclocross is back Sunday at the Pottstown taproom. The discipline involves steep hills and obstacles, placed strategically through the multi-terrain course. Sly Fox will host races throughout the day, priced at $49 for adults. Beers will also be available inside for bikers and spectators alike.

Follow Kristin & PhillyVoice on Twitter: @kristin_hunt | @thePhillyVoice

Like us on Facebook: PhillyVoice

Have a news tip? Let us know.