Crash after unauthorized car rally at Willow Grove Mall leaves three people injured, police say

Three people were hospitalized with injuries after an unsanctioned pop-up car rally was dispersed in the parking lot of Willow Grove Park Mall, Abington Township police said early Sunday.

Between 150 to 200 vehicles were present at the first level parking lot of the suburban shopping mall at approximately 12:34 a.m. During the event, cars drove recklessly, revving engines and skidding tires.

When police responded to the area, the participants quickly fled the mall while police remained on the scene to ensure that all drivers had left the property. Many attendees continued south on Route 611 in Abington, utilizing both the northbound and southbound lanes.

Shortly after the pop-up rally was dispersed, police received a call for an accident at Old Welsh and Fitzwatertown roads involving a vehicle believed to have recently left the rally at the Willow Grove Mall. Upon arriving, police realized that a car had struck several parked and unattended vehicles, police said.

The car came to a rest at the 2900 block of Old Welsh Road with severe damage. The back seat passenger was ejected from the vehicle, while the driver and front seat passenger were extricated with the help of emergency personnel.

All three of the occupants were transported to Jefferson Abington Hospital with non-life-threatening injuries and are expected to fully recover.

"Although this is still an ongoing investigation, speed in believed to be a contributing factor," Abington Township police said. "Police will be working with our law enforcement partners to investigate this incident to identify those who organized and participated."

Police noted further that unsafe, unauthorized events like the pop-up car rally will not be tolerated in the community, and anyone involved will be prosecuted.

Those with information about the rally or crash near Willow Grove Park Mall are asked to contact Abington Township Police Detective Robert Hill at (267) 536-1101 or at rhilljr@AbingtonPA.gov.

On Sept. 24, a driver at an unsanctioned car rally in Wildwood killed two people after hitting another car, followed by two pedestrians, Cape May County prosecutors said. A Pittsburgh man was later charged with aggravated manslaughter and related offenses in connection with the incident.

Earlier this month, two more suspects were arrested in connection with H2oi, including a Union County driver who crashed his car into a golf cart and a Hammonton man who is facing riot charges for his alleged role in instructing others to block intersections, keeping police from responding to emergency calls throughout the event.

As a result of the event, officials in Wildwood are considering increasing penalties for unsanctioned events like H2oi, including tripling the fines imposed for holding an event without proper approval. Mayor Pete Byron hopes that the increased fines will discourage people from holding similar events in the future.