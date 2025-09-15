More Culture:

September 15, 2025

Trailer shows Jeremy Allen White playing Bruce Springsteen in upcoming biopic

The movie, out in theaters Oct. 24, follows the Boss as he records his 1982 'Nebraska' album.

Molly McVety
By Molly McVety
PhillyVoice Staff
Movies Trailers
jeremy allen white springsteen 20th Century Studios/YouTube

A new trailer for 'Springsteen: Deliver Me From Nowhere,' starring Jeremy Allen White, premiered during the 2025 Emmy Awards on Sunday.

The new trailer for Bruce Springsteen's upcoming biopic premiered Sunday evening during the 2025 Emmy Awards — about one month before the movie hits theaters.

"Springsteen: Deliver Me From Nowhere," follows "The Bear" actor Jeremy Allen White depicting the Boss at his most introspective while recording his 1982 album "Nebraska." Jeremy Strong portrays Springsteen's manager, Jon Landau. 

MORE: Hannah Einbinder says 'Go Birds' and gets political in Emmys acceptance speech

The two-minute clip shows Springsteen grappling with the difficulties of his past and channeling his struggles into a more alternative folk sound, starkly different from the high-energy rock music he produced up to that point.

"I'm trying to find something real," White says as Springsteen in the trailer as "Atlantic City" plays in the background. "These songs, they're different, but they're the only thing that makes sense to me right now."

Scott Cooper, the writer and director of the movie, based its plot on the 2023 book by the same title that dove into the bravery of Springsteen's authenticity at the time.

"'Nebraska' is where Bruce chose truth over expectation — a choice that still reverberates through everything he's written since," Cooper said in a statement reported by Pitchfork

On Sunday, White was up for his third straight Emmy for Outstanding Lead Actor in a Comedy Series for "The Bear," but Seth Rogen won the award for his role in “The Studio.”

"Springsteen: Deliver Me From Nowhere" releases in theaters Friday, Oct. 24.


Molly McVety

Molly McVety
PhillyVoice Staff

molly@phillyvoice.com

Read more Movies Trailers New Jersey Music Film Biopic Bruce Springsteen

Videos

Featured

Limited - Visit NJ Corn Maze

Spook-tacular events in New Jersey
iStock-2202134337.png

Three types of scams every growing business should watch for

Just In

Must Read

Business

Philly Pretzel Factory plans to add water ice and soft-serve ice cream to menu

Philly Pretzel Factory

Sponsored

Break the stigma: understanding addiction and recovery

Limited - Overdose prevention

Illness

New report ranks Philadelphia and Allentown among toughest cities in America for people with asthma

Asthma Philadelphia Allentown

TV

At Emmys, Hannah Einbinder says 'Go Birds' in politicized speech

Hannah Einbinder Emmys

Fashion

Philly Fashion Week turns 20 with six days of events

Philly Fashion Week 2025

Sixers

5 Sixers thoughts: Joel Embiid is in town, the latest on Quentin Grimes and more

Embiid 9.13.25

© 2025 WWB Holdings, LLC. All rights reserved