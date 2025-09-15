Trailer shows Jeremy Allen White playing Bruce Springsteen in upcoming biopic

The new trailer for Bruce Springsteen's upcoming biopic premiered Sunday evening during the 2025 Emmy Awards — about one month before the movie hits theaters.

"Springsteen: Deliver Me From Nowhere," follows "The Bear" actor Jeremy Allen White depicting the Boss at his most introspective while recording his 1982 album "Nebraska." Jeremy Strong portrays Springsteen's manager, Jon Landau.

The two-minute clip shows Springsteen grappling with the difficulties of his past and channeling his struggles into a more alternative folk sound, starkly different from the high-energy rock music he produced up to that point.

"I'm trying to find something real," White says as Springsteen in the trailer as "Atlantic City" plays in the background. "These songs, they're different, but they're the only thing that makes sense to me right now."

Scott Cooper, the writer and director of the movie, based its plot on the 2023 book by the same title that dove into the bravery of Springsteen's authenticity at the time.

"'Nebraska' is where Bruce chose truth over expectation — a choice that still reverberates through everything he's written since," Cooper said in a statement reported by Pitchfork.

On Sunday, White was up for his third straight Emmy for Outstanding Lead Actor in a Comedy Series for "The Bear," but Seth Rogen won the award for his role in “The Studio.”

"Springsteen: Deliver Me From Nowhere" releases in theaters Friday, Oct. 24.