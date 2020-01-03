More Health:

January 03, 2020

U-Haul adopts policy to stop hiring smokers, e-cigarette users in 21 states

The truck rental company wants its employees to be nicotine-free

John Kopp
By John Kopp
PhillyVoice Staff
Wellness UHaul
U-Haul truck lineup Source/U-Haul

U-Haul International is adopting a policy to cease hiring people who smoke cigarettes or use other nicotine products, including e-cigarettes, in an attempt to create a healthier corporate culture. The policy will take affect in 21 states, including Pennsylvania and Delaware.

U-Haul International soon will stop interviewing and hiring people who smoke cigarettes or use other nicotine products, including e-cigarettes, as part of an effort to promote healthier lifestyles among its employees.

The nicotine-free hiring policy will take effect on Feb. 1 in the 21 states where it is lawful for employers to decline to hire people who use nicotine products. Both Pennsylvania and Delaware are among them. New Jersey is not.

"Nicotine products are addictive and pose a variety of serious health risks," U-Haul Chief of Staff Jessica Lopez said in a statement. "This policy is a responsible step in fostering a culture of wellness at U-Haul, with the goal of helping our team members on their health journey."

The Phoenix, Arizona-based truck rental company employs more than 30,000 people in the United States and Canada. The company also is building a 54,208-square-foot conference and fitness center at its headquarters as part of its mission to establish a healthy corporate culture.

U-Haul encourages its employees against using nicotine products by waiving a wellness fee they would otherwise pay, according to the Arizona Republic. But it does not force tobacco users to pay a health care insurance premium.

People applying for U-Haul jobs in the 21 affected states will be notified of the nicotine-free hiring policy on applications, the newspaper reported. Applicants also will be questioned about their nicotine use.

John Kopp

John Kopp
PhillyVoice Staff

john@phillyvoice.com

Read more Wellness UHaul Philadelphia Employees Delaware Arizona E-cigarettes Trucks Vaping Rentals Nicotine Smoking Hiring Cigarettes Pennsylvania

Follow us

Health Videos

Just In

Must Read

Eagles

What they're saying: Why (and how) the underdog Eagles can upset the Seahawks on Sunday
Russel-Wilson-Josh-Sweat_112419_usat

Mummers

2020 Mummers Parade: Photos of the 120th edition of Philadelphia New Year's Day tradition
2020 mummers parade 001

Addiction

Automotive plant closures linked to spike in opioid deaths, Penn Study finds
Auto Plant Opioids

Eagles

Eagles vs. Seahawks: Five matchups to watch when Philly has the ball
010220CarsonWentz

Animals

Dog missing from Philadelphia shelter found in New Jersey
ACCT Philly max dog

Parties

Celebrate Philly Loves Bowie Week 2020 at these events
David Bowie

The contents of this website, such as text, graphics, images, and other material contained on this website, are for informational purposes only and do not constitute medical advice.

ahealthierphilly is sponsored by Independence Blue Cross, the leading health insurance organization in Southeastern Pennsylvania, serving nearly 2.5 million people in the region, providing health news and related information that leads to a more informed, healthier life.

ahealthierphilly and its health-related information resources are not a substitute for the medical advice, diagnosis, and treatment that patients receive from their physicians or health care providers and are not meant to be the practice of medicine, the practice of nursing, or to carry out any professional health care advice or service in the state where you live. Nothing in this website is meant to be used for medical or nursing diagnosis or professional treatment.

Always seek the advice of your physician or other licensed health care provider. Always consult your health care provider before beginning any new treatment, or if you have any questions regarding your health condition. You should not disregard medical advice, or delay seeking medical advice, because of something you read on this site. In the event of a medical emergency, call a doctor or 911 immediately.

This website does not recommend or endorse any specific tests, physicians, procedures, opinions, or other information that may be mentioned on this website. Descriptions of, references to, or links to other products, publications, or services does not imply endorsement of any kind. Reliance on any information provided by this website is solely at your own risk.

Although we try to keep the information on the site as accurate as possible, ahealthierphilly disclaims any warranty concerning its accuracy, timeliness and completeness of content, and any other warranty, express or implied, including warranties of merchantability or fitness for a particular purpose. ahealthierphilly also reserves the right to temporarily or permanently discontinue this website, any page or any functionality at any time and without any notice.

The website and its content are provided on an “as is” basis.

© 2020 WWB Holdings, LLC. All rights reserved