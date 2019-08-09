Urban Farmer offering dinner special with filet mignon, lobster tail, prosecco

Aug. 13 is a day to enjoy the finer things in life because it's both National Filet Mignon Day and National Prosecco Day.

Those looking to treat themselves should make plans to dine at Urban Farmer, located on the Benjamin Franklin Parkway.

The steakhouse is offering a special in honor of both holidays on Tuesday.

Guests can get a 6-ounce Brandt prime filet with a 5-ounce Brazilian lobster tail topped with prosecco citrus butter for $60.

There's also the option to add a glass of Castello di Roncade Prosecco to the meal for an additional $12.

Urban Farmer is located at The Logan hotel in Logan Square. Reservations can be made here.

