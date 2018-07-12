Water main break opens sizable sinkhole on Dickinson Street

According to the Philadelphia Water Department, a water main break in South Philadelphia created quite a sinkhole Thursday on Dickinson Street between Seventh & Eighth streets.

Twitter user Mariah Ann Martinez took this picture of the sinkhole with barricades and tape surrounding the area:

The Water Department tweeted, in response to a request for more information about the sinkhole, that workers have shut down the main to make repairs and some customers are without water:

This, of course, comes a week and a half after a huge early-morning water main break opened a massive sinkhole in Center City.

The Streets Department did not immediately return a request for more information. We’ll update this story as more information becomes available.