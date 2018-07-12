More News:

July 12, 2018

Water main break opens sizable sinkhole on Dickinson Street

071018_AdamHermannHeadshot_Carroll.jpg
By Adam Hermann
PhillyVoice Staff
Water Main Break Streets
South Philly Water Main Break @mariahann_/Twitter

A water main break in South Philadelphia created quite a sinkhole Thursday on Dickinson Street between 7th & 8th Streets.

Twitter user Mariah Ann Martinez took this picture of the sinkhole with barricades and tape surrounding the area:

The Water Department tweeted, in response to a request for more information about the sinkhole, that workers have shut down the main to make repairs and some customers are without water:

This, of course, comes a week and a half after a huge early-morning water main break opened a massive sinkhole in Center City. 

The Streets Department did not immediately return a request for more information. We’ll update this story as more information becomes available.

071018_AdamHermannHeadshot_Carroll.jpg

Adam Hermann
PhillyVoice Staff

adam@phillyvoice.com

