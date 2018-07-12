Water main break opens sizable sinkhole on Dickinson Street

July 12, 2018
According to the Philadelphia Water Department, a water main break in South Philadelphia created quite a sinkhole Thursday on Dickinson Street between Seventh & Eighth streets.
Twitter user Mariah Ann Martinez took this picture of the sinkhole with barricades and tape surrounding the area:
Everyone in the city should probably avoid 8th/7th & Dickinson @FOX29philly @KarenFox29 @BobKellyFOX29 @MikeFOX29 pic.twitter.com/8wtFpBXLFJ— Mariah Ann Martinez (@mariahann_) July 12, 2018
The Water Department tweeted, in response to a request for more information about the sinkhole, that workers have shut down the main to make repairs and some customers are without water:
There was a water main break and some customers w/out water as workers shut down the main to make repairs. Street damage at 7th and Beulah is the reason for street closure.— Philadelphia Water (@PhillyH2O) July 12, 2018
This, of course, comes a week and a half after a huge early-morning water main break opened a massive sinkhole in Center City.
The Streets Department did not immediately return a request for more information. We’ll update this story as more information becomes available.