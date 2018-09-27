Eight events you should check out this weekend

Ready for the weekend? Of course you are!

On Friday, one of Philly's most popular beer gardens gets a fall makeover. Saturday, a "Hamilton" star takes the stage at the Kimmel Center and Sunday, a huge arts fest takes over the charming Chestnut Hill neighborhood.

It's a busy weekend in Philly. Check out everything that's going on in our roundup below.

Friday

Mural Arts Philadelphia is hosting this unique event Friday evening. Watch as musicians and puppets float along the Schuylkill River. On land, there will be music and food trucks.

Fall Fest at the waterfront beer garden starts this weekend. Morgan's Pier will be decorated with pumpkins, hay bales, cornstalks and twinkling lights.

Enjoy the autumn decorations while sipping on an Apple Spiced Toddy, or another seasonal drink.

Philly Music Fest actually begins Thursday night, but there are plenty of shows to check out all weekend long.

The lineup includes some of Philly's hottest bands, like Low Cut Connie, Vita and the Woolf, The Districts, Driftwood Soldier, Waxahatchee and Hardwork Movement.

Saturday

This "Hamilton" star is returning to Philly for a special performance Leslie Odom, Jr. is in town this weekend, performing at the Kimmel Center's Verizon Hall. The "Hamilton" star and Philly native is helping The Philly POPS kick off its 40th anniversary season. A limited number of tickets are still available for the Saturday and Sunday shows. Tickets available for CiderFest at the Historic Houses of Fairmount Park This Saturday is your chance to drink the best cider the city has to offer in a collection of 18th and 19th-century homes preserved as museums. All attendees will receive a souvenir tasting cup and house-to-house transportation.



A free broadcast of the opera "We Shall Not Be Moved" will be screened outside for thousands at Independence Mall on Saturday evening.



You can still grab a free ticket to attend, then pack a picnic and enjoy the show.

At this festival on West Passyunk Avenue, there will be bands, art vendors, craft beer and – of course – plenty of tasty sausages from local restaurants.

The whole family is invited to the neighborhood event, which will run from noon to 7 p.m.

Sunday

Art fans are invited to browse and shop the 150-plus artists booths lining a portion of Germantown Avenue.



The festival will also include live music, outdoor dining and a children's amusement park.



