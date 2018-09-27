More Events:

September 27, 2018

Eight events you should check out this weekend

There are tons of festivals and performances across the city

Cummings_Headshot_2016-Final.jpg
By Sinead Cummings
PhillyVoice Staff
Weekend Philadelphia
Fall Fest at Morgan's Pier Jason Melcher/Morgan's Pier

Fall Fest at Morgan's Pier is back for third year.

Ready for the weekend? Of course you are!

On Friday, one of Philly's most popular beer gardens gets a fall makeover. Saturday, a "Hamilton" star takes the stage at the Kimmel Center and Sunday, a huge arts fest takes over the charming Chestnut Hill neighborhood.

It's a busy weekend in Philly. Check out everything that's going on in our roundup below.

Friday

Watch a glow-in-the-dark parade on the water at Bartram's Gardens

Mural Arts Philadelphia is hosting this unique event Friday evening. Watch as musicians and puppets float along the Schuylkill River. On land, there will be music and food trucks.

Enjoy fall food, drink, activities at Morgan's Pier Fall Fest

Fall Fest at the waterfront beer garden starts this weekend. Morgan's Pier will be decorated with pumpkins, hay bales, cornstalks and twinkling lights.

Enjoy the autumn decorations while sipping on an Apple Spiced Toddy, or another seasonal drink.

Top local bands to perform at Philly Music Fest, which supports music education

Philly Music Fest actually begins Thursday night, but there are plenty of shows to check out all weekend long.

The lineup includes some of Philly's hottest bands, like Low Cut Connie, Vita and the Woolf, The Districts, Driftwood Soldier, Waxahatchee and Hardwork Movement.

Saturday

This "Hamilton" star is returning to Philly for a special performance

Leslie Odom, Jr. is in town this weekend, performing at the Kimmel Center's Verizon Hall. The "Hamilton" star and Philly native is helping The Philly POPS kick off its 40th anniversary season.

A limited number of tickets are still available for the Saturday and Sunday shows.

Tickets available for CiderFest at the Historic Houses of Fairmount Park

This Saturday is your chance to drink the best cider the city has to offer in a collection of 18th and 19th-century homes preserved as museums.

All attendees will receive a souvenir tasting cup and house-to-house transportation.

Opera on the Mall is happening, free tickets available

A free broadcast of the opera "We Shall Not Be Moved" will be screened outside for thousands at Independence Mall on Saturday evening.

You can still grab a free ticket to attend, then pack a picnic and enjoy the show.

SausageFest returns to South Philly for fourth year

At this festival on West Passyunk Avenue, there will be bands, art vendors, craft beer and – of course – plenty of tasty sausages from local restaurants.

The whole family is invited to the neighborhood event, which will run from noon to 7 p.m.

Sunday

Chestnut Hill welcomes autumn with Fall for the Arts Festival

Art fans are invited to browse and shop the 150-plus artists booths lining a portion of Germantown Avenue.

The festival will also include live music, outdoor dining and a children's amusement park.

Follow Sinéad & PhillyVoice on Twitter: @sineadpatrice | @thePhillyVoice
Like us on Facebook: PhillyVoice
Add Sinéad's RSS feed to your feed reader
Have a news tip? Let us know.

Cummings_Headshot_2016-Final.jpg

Sinead Cummings
PhillyVoice Staff

sinead@phillyvoice.com

Read more Weekend Philadelphia Center City Music Family-Friendly South Philly Performances Food & Drink Arts & Culture Chestnut Hill Fairmount Park Festivals

Just In

Must Read

Eagles

Eagles power ranking roundup: Week 4
092518CarsonWentz2

Health Stories

100 years ago, 'Spanish flu' shut down Philadelphia – and wiped out thousands
09272018_mass_graves_Philly

Movies

Brand new 'Creed 2' trailer shows Adonis training to take on Viktor Drago
creed 2 trailer michael b jordan

Legislation

Mayor Kenney is going to propose a minimum wage increase for employees of city contractors
Carroll - Minimum Wage Rally

Eagles

What they're saying: Would trading for Le'Veon Bell make sense for the Eagles?
092418_LeVeon-Bell_usat

Feuds

10 Montgomery County mayors weigh in on ugliness in Bridgeport
Carroll - Bridgeport borough Montgomery County

Escapes

Limited - Seoul Korea Skyline

$1219 & up -- 9-Nts. Beijing, Seoul & Tokyo w/Hotels & Air

 *
Limited - Surf shack in San Diego

$250 & up -- San Diego Luxury Holiday Getaway, 30% Off
Limited - Palm Springs

Deals & Tips -- Greater Palm Springs: Fall Getaways, 45% Off
Listed by
Some taxes, fees additional.