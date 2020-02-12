Feb. 13-17: Things to do in Philadelphia

This weekend kicks off with Valentine's Day events and ends with Presidents Day fun.

From Thursday, Feb. 13, through Monday, Feb. 17, there's lots happening in Philadelphia. Check out our roundup below and start making plans for the long weekend.

On Thursday, friends can celebrate Galentine's Day in Haddonfield, a borough in Camden County, New Jersey.

The GALentine Chocolate Crawl will take place from 5 o 9 p.m. Participating shops along Kings Highway and some of the side streets will offer chocolatey treats to shoppers.



In honor of Valentine's Day, the Franklin Institute is hosting an adults-only event on Thursday exploring the science behind sex, sexuality and attraction.

There will be a presentation on sex technology and the history of Shibari, a style of bondage, as well as a car bar, performances and science experiments.

Royal Boucherie's second annual "Absinthe Makes the Heart Grow Fonder" will take place Thursday night. The evening will include burlesque, absinthe cocktails and French-inspired bites.

Thursday evening, "Casablanca" will be screened at Center City's Philadelphia Film Center. The classic movie is a timeless story about love, making it a great pick to watch in honor of Valentine's Day.



Jason Mathew Salon, at 1735 Chestnut St., is hosting a pet adoption event on Thursday. There will be adoptable pups from PSPCA, cocktails, light bites, raffle prizes and a showcase of hair and makeup.

The event is complimentary with 100% of all proceeds benefiting the PSPCA.



You and your special someone can attend a wine and chocolate pairing at Chaddsford Winery in Chester County this February. During the sit-down event, Chaddsford wines will be served alongside five different treats from Philly's John and Kira's Chocolates.

The experience is offered on Saturdays and Sundays through Feb. 23, as well as on Valentine's Day.

The night of Valentine's Day, you and your date can skate together at the Sweetheart Skate at Blue Cross RiverRink Winterfest. Tickets are $25 per person and include ice skating admission, skate rental, one rose, one box of chocolates and one keepsake photo.

Valentine's Day, you can bring food to Love City Brewing to enjoy an indoor picnic with your date or group of friends. No reservations are required, but attendees are encouraged to dress in red to match the brewery's themed decor.



The tasting room on East Passyunk Avenue is throwing a party on Valentine's Day. Manatawny Still Works will serve cocktails named for new wave songs. There will be balloons, candy and a photographer, too.



On Monday, the 1999 political comedy "Election" starring Reese Witherspoon, Matthew Broderick and Chris Klein will be shown at the PFS Roxy Theater in Center City.

For the screening, attendees are invited to bring a bottle of wine or a six-pack of beer.

On Sunday, the museum's hours will be extended. It will open at 9:30 a.m. instead of noon. Then on Monday, admission will be free in honor of the holiday.



