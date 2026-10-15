Delco Wendy’s giving first 100 customers free food for a year at grand reopening

A Wendy’s in Delaware County will celebrate its grand reopening Saturday, Oct. 24, by giving the first 100 eligible customers in line one free menu item per week for a year.

The first 100 eligible customers in line at the Folsom restaurant, 310 MacDade Blvd., will receive a card good for one free sandwich, salad or breakfast item per week for one year.

Customers must be present when the store opens at 10:30 a.m. for the event. A purchase is required, participants must be 16 or older, and the giveaway is limited to one card per customer.

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The restaurant reopened Sept. 30 after a remodel. The 2,380-square-foot location now includes updated dining areas, multiple seating options and a Coca-Cola Freestyle drink dispenser.

Wendy’s Folsom grand reopening

Date: Saturday, Oct. 24, 2026

Time: Store opens at 10:30 a.m. for the giveaway

Location: Wendy’s, 310 MacDade Blvd., Folsom, PA 19033

Giveaway: First 100 eligible customers receive one free sandwich, salad or breakfast item per week for one year

Age: 16 and older to be eligible

Purchase required: Yes

Limit: One giveaway card per customer

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