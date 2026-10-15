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October 15, 2026

Delco Wendy’s giving first 100 customers free food for a year at grand reopening

The Oct. 24 event starts at 10:30 a.m. at the Folsom restaurant on MacDade Boulevard.

By PhillyVoice Media Events
Grand Opening Food
Wendys Folsom Grand Reopening Provided Courtesy/Flynn Group | Wendy’s

The Wendy’s at 310 MacDade Blvd. in Folsom will celebrate its grand reopening Oct. 24 with a free-food-for-a-year giveaway for the first 100 eligible customers in line.

A Wendy’s in Delaware County will celebrate its grand reopening Saturday, Oct. 24, by giving the first 100 eligible customers in line one free menu item per week for a year.

The first 100 eligible customers in line at the Folsom restaurant, 310 MacDade Blvd., will receive a card good for one free sandwich, salad or breakfast item per week for one year.

Customers must be present when the store opens at 10:30 a.m. for the event. A purchase is required, participants must be 16 or older, and the giveaway is limited to one card per customer.

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The restaurant reopened Sept. 30 after a remodel. The 2,380-square-foot location now includes updated dining areas, multiple seating options and a Coca-Cola Freestyle drink dispenser.

Wendy’s Folsom grand reopening

Date: Saturday, Oct. 24, 2026
Time: Store opens at 10:30 a.m. for the giveaway
Location: Wendy’s, 310 MacDade Blvd., Folsom, PA 19033
Giveaway: First 100 eligible customers receive one free sandwich, salad or breakfast item per week for one year
Age: 16 and older to be eligible
Purchase required: Yes
Limit: One giveaway card per customer

Find more upcoming events here.

Have an event coming up? Let the PhillyVoice Events team know about it by emailing events@phillyvoice.com.

PhillyVoice Media Events

Read more Grand Opening Food Wendy's Folsom Delaware County

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