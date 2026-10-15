Delco Wendy’s giving first 100 customers free food for a year at grand reopening

October 15, 2026
A Wendy’s in Delaware County will celebrate its grand reopening Saturday, Oct. 24, by giving the first 100 eligible customers in line one free menu item per week for a year.
The first 100 eligible customers in line at the Folsom restaurant, 310 MacDade Blvd., will receive a card good for one free sandwich, salad or breakfast item per week for one year.
Customers must be present when the store opens at 10:30 a.m. for the event. A purchase is required, participants must be 16 or older, and the giveaway is limited to one card per customer.
The restaurant reopened Sept. 30 after a remodel. The 2,380-square-foot location now includes updated dining areas, multiple seating options and a Coca-Cola Freestyle drink dispenser.
Date: Saturday, Oct. 24, 2026
Time: Store opens at 10:30 a.m. for the giveaway
Location: Wendy’s, 310 MacDade Blvd., Folsom, PA 19033
Giveaway: First 100 eligible customers receive one free sandwich, salad or breakfast item per week for one year
Age: 16 and older to be eligible
Purchase required: Yes
Limit: One giveaway card per customer
Have an event coming up? Let the PhillyVoice Events team know about it by emailing events@phillyvoice.com.