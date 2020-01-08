Wine Dive VIP Party: Check out photos from South Street's new bar and bottle shop

The owners of Wine Dive celebrated the upcoming opening of the hip bar and bottle shop with a private VIP party on Tuesday night.



The South Street bar's grand opening is slated for Friday. But owners Heather Annechiarico and Chris Fetfatzes gave some people a sneak peek at the funky shop, which draws its inspirations from 1970s Vegas bars. Its decor includes a juke box, mismatched mirrors and a huge cat mural.

And, of course, there will be plenty of wine.

Wine Dive will carry 215 options of wine, Champagne and cider while also serving wines by the glass. There also will be beer, cocktails and shot specials.

"You'll be able to walk in and buy a great bottle of wine, Champagne, cider or beer while grabbing a drink from our list of wines and cocktails at affordable prices," Fetfatzes said.

Wine Dive is located at 1506 South Street. Check out the images from the VIP party below.

