January 08, 2020

Wine Dive VIP Party: Check out photos from South Street's new bar and bottle shop

013018_HughEDillon_Carroll.jpg
By HughE Dillon
PhillyVoice Contributor
Wine Dive South Philly opening 1 HughE Dillon/PhillyVoice

Wine Dive, a new bar and bottle shop at 1506 South St., celebrates its upcoming opening with a VIP party on Jan. 7, 2020.

The owners of Wine Dive celebrated the upcoming opening of the hip bar and bottle shop with a private VIP party on Tuesday night. 

RELATED STORY: Wine Dive is new bar and bottle shop on South Street

The South Street bar's grand opening is slated for Friday. But owners Heather Annechiarico and Chris Fetfatzes gave some people a sneak peek at the funky shop, which draws its inspirations from 1970s Vegas bars. Its decor includes a juke box, mismatched mirrors and a huge cat mural. 

And, of course, there will be plenty of wine.

Wine Dive will carry 215 options of wine, Champagne and cider while also serving wines by the glass. There also will be beer, cocktails and shot specials.  

"You'll be able to walk in and buy a great bottle of wine, Champagne, cider or beer while grabbing a drink from our list of wines and cocktails at affordable prices," Fetfatzes said. 

Wine Dive is located at 1506 South Street. Check out the images from the VIP party below.

Wine Dive South Philly opening 2HughE Dillon/PhillyVoice

Miguel Martinez-Valle and Ray Smeriglio attend the VIP party for the opening of Wine Dive on Jan. 7, 2020. The bar and bottle shop, located in South Philly, draws its inspiration from 1970s Vegas bars.


Wine Dive South Philly opening 3HughE Dillon/PhillyVoice

Brianna Louise and Sam Schwartz pose at the VIP party for the opening of the Wine Dive on Jan. 7, 2020. The South Philly bar and bottle shop includes a juke box, mismatched mirrors on the ceiling and a giant cat mural in the bathroom.


Wine Dive South Philly opening 4HughE DIllon/PhillyVoice

Gabrielle Ochoco enjoys 'The Red Queen,' a cocktail made with red wine and Old Grand-Dad bourbon whiskey, at the VIP party for the opening of Wine Dive, a bar and bottle shop in South Philly, on Jan. 7, 2020.


Wine Dive South Philly opening 5HughE Dillon/PhillyVoice

DJ Kevin Kong keeps the VIP party going by playing tunes from Whitney Houston, Daft Punk and Kry Wolf at Wine Dive, a new South Philly bar and bottle shop, on Jan. 7, 2020.


Wine Dive South Philly opening 6HughE Dillon/PhillyVoice

Briana Hall and Melanie Highbloom attend the VIP party celebrating the opening of Wine Dive, a new bar and bottle shop on South Street, on Jan. 7, 2020. Guests can select from 20 wines available by the glass or carry out 'wowlers' – wine bottles filled, corked and sealed at the bar.


Wine Dive South Philly opening 7HughE Dillon/PhillyVoice

Nick Deezy and Stacey Wallace pose at the VIP party marking the opening of Wine Dive, a new bar and bottle shop in South Philly, on Jan. 7, 2020. The shop will carry 215 options of wine, bubbly and cider.


Wine Dive South Philly opening 8HughE Dillon/PhillyVoice

Jeff Miller, Michelle Franko and Bobby Graham attend the VIP party at Wine Dive, a new bar and bottle shop coming to South Street on Jan. 7, 2020. In addition to wine, patrons can purchase beer, cider, cocktails, shot specials and hard seltzers.



013018_HughEDillon_Carroll.jpg

HughE Dillon
PhillyVoice Contributor

