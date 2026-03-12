Checking in with WBC Phillies ahead of quarterfinals

A dozen Phillies players have been absent from spring training this season, in pursuit of a World Baseball Classic title.

Bryce Harper, Kyle Schwarber and Brad Keller's Team USA has made it to the knockout stage and will face Canada Friday night. Cris Sánchez and the Dominican Republic will take on South Korea that same day. Aaron Nola and Dante Nori have been dominating with team Italy, which will face Puerto Rico on Saturday.

A look at the bracket for the remaining eight countries:

Three teams with Phillies are still vying for a title, while the other players will be returning to Clearwater earlier than they had hoped. How have these 12 players fared in their own elevated version of spring training?

Bryce Harper, USA

The Phillies' first baseman has had a quiet WBC, reaching base four times in four games with three singles and a walk. While he does have an RBI, he leads his team with five strikeouts. Don't forget, it's still spring training for these guys, too.

Kyle Schwarber, USA

Schwarber on the other hand looks to be in midseason form. In addition to a homer earlier in pool play, Schwarbs has been on base 10 times in four games and that .500 on base rate has helped to spark USA's offense.

Brad Keller, USA

The Phillies' new reliever has appeared twice for USA, and he allowed two inherited runners to score in the squad's lone loss to Italy Tuesday night. He had a clean inning in his previous stint on the mound.

Aaron Nola, Italy

Nola was the hero for the Italians (or, for the Italian Americans who have grandparents from the boot), as he tossed five scoreless innings in the squad's pool play finale. He's looking to bounce back from his worst season as a pro in 2025.

Dante Nori, Italy

Starting in left field, Phillies prospect and recent former first-round pick Nori hit two homers in a game for red-hot Italy. He is hitting .500 for the WBC with six hits in 12 at bats — and also has two walks and a stolen base. He's looking more and more like a corner outfielder of the future for the Phils.

Cris Sánchez, DR

The Phillies' ace was shelled in his lone start for the Dominican Republic, surrendering three runs on three hits in just 1.1 innings. He won't start in the quarterfinals — the nod will go to Sandy Alcantara.

Taijuan Walker, Mexico

Phillies swing pitcher Walker had a good start for his native Mexico, earning the win with 3.1 scoreless, hitless frames (he did walk two) against Brazil on Sunday. Unfortunately, his team's loss to Italy Wednesday eliminated Mexico from competition.

Edmundo Sosa, Panama

Sosa played in all four games for his native Panama, starting at third base and collecting four hits (.250) with one double.

Max Lazar, Israel

Lazar's WBC didn't go as planned, as he was shut down with an oblique injury after he retired two batters for Israel.

Garrett Stubbs, Israel

The Phillies' other Jewish player, Stubbs, caught all four games for the Israeli team, but had just one hit in 13 at bats (though it was a triple).

Gabriel Barbosa, Brazil

A right-handed minor leaguer, 24-year-old Barbosa had a rough showing for the Brazilians. In 1.1 innings, he allowed five runs on three hits and three walks.

Mitch Neunborn, Australia

Another minor leaguer, Neunborn is actually South African, but the righty pitched well in two relief stints for the Aussies, blanking the opposition for 1.2 innings in relief.

Jaydenn Estanista, Netherlands

A big 24-year-old righty from Curacao, Estanista is hoping to forget his WBC debut. He failed to retire a single batter and has an infinity ERA after allowing four runs. He walked two, hit a batter and allowed the bases to be cleared permitting a lone hit in relief.