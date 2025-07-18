Researchers find link between ADHD traits and sleep disorders

Researchers from the University of Southampton and the Netherlands Institute for Neuroscience examined data from an online sleep survey based in the Netherlands to find links between ADHD traits and chronic sleep issues. In a separate study, the BMJ Group found that exercises like yoga, tai chi, jogging and walking can increase sleep time for people with insomnia.

A survey of over 1,360 participants reported that ADHD traits were associated with worse depression, more severe insomnia, lower sleep quality and a preference for going to bed and waking up later — a vicious cycle that can affect quality of life.

"We know that sleep disruption can impact neurobehavioral and cognitive systems, including attention and emotional regulation," said Sarah L. Chellappa, associate professor in psychology at the University of Southampton and senior author on the research paper. "At the same time, sleep disruption may arise from ADHD-related impulsivity and hyperactivity, suggesting a reinforcing cycle between sleep disorders and ADHD."

Co-author Samuele Cortese with the University of Southhampton said more research into understanding the connection between insomnia and ADHD traits could be revelatory for improving the quality of life of those affected.

Another study, published Thursday in the BMJ Evidence Based Medicine online journal, found links between specific types of exercise and healthier sleep habits.

A trial with around 1,350 participants who reported having insomnia were given 13 different exercise-based approaches and asked to assess their sleep quality by measuring variables like total sleep time, sleep efficiency and time taken to fall asleep.

Results indicated that exercise-based therapies like yoga, tai chi, walking and jogging were particularly helpful — likely due to their emphases on body awareness, breath control and intentional movements.

These exercises may also pose an opportunity for making insomnia treatment more accessible to people who can't easily afford or access other medicinal or mental health treatments, the study said.

"Given the advantages of exercise modalities such as yoga, Tai Chi and walking or jogging — including low-cost, minimal side effects and high accessibility — these interventions are well-suited for integration into primary care and community health programs," the researchers said in a statement.