Zahav expands its hummus varieties sold at grocery stores

Zahav Foods, the retail arm of Israeli restaurant Zahav, began selling two more hummus flavors at grocery stores in the Philadelphia region Wednesday.

Hummus Matbucha, which features roasted red peppers, tomatoes and onions, and Hummus Harissa, which has a blend of sweet and spicy red peppers, are now available at Giant, Whole Foods and McCaffrey's stores in Pennsylvania and New Jersey. The 10-ounce packages cost $7.99 each. The flavors are kosher and free of gluten and seed oil.

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The flavors are meant to be swirled, as they each include Zahav's traditional hummus as a base and are topped with flavorings.

Zahav Foods now sells four hummus varieties in grocery stores. It debuted the original hummus in 2024 and Hummus Schug, which features green peppers and cilantro, in April.

The three flavored varieties are inspired by dishes on the menu at Zahav, including chicken shishlik, eggplant schnitzel and beef shisklik. Matbucha is a mild flavor, while harissa and schug feature spicy peppers.

The products are available at 185 Whole Foods stores in 20 states, 20 Giant stores in the Mid-Atlantic region and McCaffrey's stores in the Philly region.

Zahav has won multiple James Beard awards since it opened in 2008, including outstanding restaurant. Owners Michael Solomonov and Steven Cook also run several other restaurants, including Goldie, Laser Wolf, K'Far and Federal Donuts.