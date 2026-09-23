More Culture:

September 23, 2026

Zahav expands its hummus varieties sold at grocery stores

The Israeli restaurant has added matbucha and harissa flavors to the varieties it offers in stores.

MIchaela Althouse
By Michaela Althouse
PhillyVoice Staff
Food & Drink Hummus
Zahav Hummus Flavors Michael Persico/CookNSolo

Zahav Foods is now selling four hummus flavors at grocery stores — matbucha, harissa, schug and original.

Zahav Foods, the retail arm of Israeli restaurant Zahav, began selling two more hummus flavors at grocery stores in the Philadelphia region Wednesday. 

Hummus Matbucha, which features roasted red peppers, tomatoes and onions, and Hummus Harissa, which has a blend of sweet and spicy red peppers, are now available at Giant, Whole Foods and McCaffrey's stores in Pennsylvania and New Jersey. The 10-ounce packages cost $7.99 each. The flavors are kosher and free of gluten and seed oil.

MORE: Artist selling 'Bird Gang' T-shirts to raise money to repaint 35-foot pigeon mural

The flavors are meant to be swirled, as they each include Zahav's traditional hummus as a base and are topped with flavorings. 

Zahav Foods now sells four hummus varieties in grocery stores. It debuted the original hummus in 2024 and Hummus Schug, which features green peppers and cilantro, in April. 

The three flavored varieties are inspired by dishes on the menu at Zahav, including chicken shishlik, eggplant schnitzel and beef shisklik. Matbucha is a mild flavor, while harissa and schug feature spicy peppers. 

The products are available at 185 Whole Foods stores in 20 states, 20 Giant stores in the Mid-Atlantic region and McCaffrey's stores in the Philly region. 

Zahav has won multiple James Beard awards since it opened in 2008, including outstanding restaurant. Owners Michael Solomonov and Steven Cook also run several other restaurants, including Goldie, Laser Wolf, K'Far and Federal Donuts

MIchaela Althouse

Michaela Althouse
PhillyVoice Staff

michaela@phillyvoice.com

Read more Food & Drink Hummus Philadelphia Whole Foods Zahav Giant Michael Solomonov

Featured

Limited - Fox Chase Cancer Center - William Coren 1

Why the right prostate cancer treatment isn't the same for everyone
Limited - Columbia Montour - village

Your guide to autumn in the heart of Pennsylvania

Just In

Must Read

Education

Standout schools

UPenn rankings

Weekend

32 things to do in Philly and the region this weekend, Sept. 26-27

Lynnewood Hall The Gilded Age

Health News

Health officials warn of a measles exposure at the Philly airport

PHL airport measles exposure

Celebrities

Sylvester Stallone says he rejected Trump's Hollywood envoy offer

Sylvester Stallone Trump

Employment

Philly jobs are changing. Are you ready?

Philly Hired -Job Search

Eagles

NFC Hierarchy/Obituary: Week 3 edition

092126JalenHurts1

© 2026 WWB Holdings, LLC. All rights reserved