2022 NFL Draft: Day 3 live updates, Eagles analysis, and open thread

In the first round of the 2022 NFL Draft, Howie Roseman and the Philadelphia Eagles made a pair of bold moves, initially trading up for Georgia DT Jordan Davis, and then trading for star wide receiver A.J. Brown.



On Day 2 and beyond, the Birds added Nebraska C Cam Jurgens and Georgia LB Nakobe Dean. They now only have two picks left, unless they're able to deal guys like Andre Dillard, Gardner Minshew, or Jalen Reagor for more picks.

It's a huge draft for Howie Roseman and the Eagles, who still have plenty of roster holes to fill, even after unexpectedly making the playoffs in 2021. Can the Eagles continue to find young talent that will serve as the core of a contending team going forward?



Here's a place for you to discuss the NFL Draft as it unravels. If you haven't already bookmarked our 2022 Eagles draft board, it's not too late, as we'll be updating that throughout the entire draft.



