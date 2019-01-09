So, what's the deal with activated charcoal?

Like most things, charcoal is something that was once very popular and universally used, that has made a comeback in modern times.

Before the whole “wellness boom” brought forth by millennials, largely, activated charcoal was deemed to be an emergency treatment for poisoning. “It helps prevent the poison from being absorbed from the stomach into the body,” according to Mayo Clinic. Additionally, some activated charcoal products contain sorbitol, a sweetener that can work as a laxative to remove the poison from the body.

Plus, activated charcoal has also been used in waste-management centers, as part of the filtration process. Not to mention, many at-home water filtration products include activated charcoal in carbon cartridges to purify water of toxins and impurities, Medical News Today notes.

RELATED READ: Six free 30-day health challenges to help you reach your 2019 goals

But is this black powder substance actually something worth incorporating into your routine, or is it just another passing wellness trend? We explore the facts below.

HOW IT’S MADE

Activated charcoal is a fine black powder made from bone char, coconut shells, peat, petroleum coke, coal, olive pits or sawdust. It is then "activated" by processing it at very high temperatures, which change its internal structure, reducing the size of its pores and increasing its surface area, Healthline reports. That powder is often then placed into capsules for supplementation or added to hygiene products.

HOW IT WORKS

Today, activated charcoal still works as it did back in the day — by trapping toxins and chemicals in the gut and preventing their absorption into the bloodstream, Healthline explains. Because our bodies cannot absorb or digest activated charcoal, it is able to remove toxins bound to its surface out of the body in feces.

WHAT IT DOES

Known for its strong filtering abilities, it’s fitting that activated charcoal is helpful in assisting, and potentially improving, kidney function by filtering out undigested toxins and drugs, Medical News Today explains. Activated charcoal powder is also thought to be able to disrupt intestinal gas because liquids and gases trapped in the intestine can easily pass through the millions of tiny holes in activated charcoal, and this process may neutralize them. That said, researchers don’t have a firm grasp on this process, according to Medical News Today.

THE CATCH

However, and this is a big however, activated charcoal might not be practical, or even good, for daily use. MindBodyGreen explains:

It latches on to every chemical it encounters, and can actually keep you from absorbing medications you’re taking and truly need. And it can even make your healthy diet less nutritious, preventing your body from absorbing vital vitamins, minerals and micronutrients. Activated charcoal doesn’t know what your body wants and needs, and it can’t discriminate between good and bad.

MODERN USE

Today, consumers will see activated charcoal popping up in products like skincare, teeth whitening, and foods and drinks, all often viewed as methods of detoxification.

Activated charcoal can help whiten teeth by changing the pH balance in the mouth, helping prevent cavities, bad breath and gum disease, Dr. Axe explains. Further, it works to whiten teeth by adsorbing plaque and food and drinks that stain teeth, making it a cost-effective AND all-natural teeth whitener, according to Dr. Axe.

As for its presence in food — as aesthetically pleasing (for Instagram) as it may be — you can probably pass. “The idea that activated charcoal will cleanse your body from toxins doesn’t make sense, as it will only bind to things in your stomach and small intestine — not any ‘toxins’ that have built up in your body,” Alissa Rumsey, a registered dietitian and former spokeswoman for of the Academy of Nutrition and Dietetics, told SELF.

MindBodyGreen echoes that statement by suggesting that eating whole foods is better for your health than consuming activated charcoal. Eggs, avocados, carrots, broccoli, spinach, apples, asparagus, melon, Brazil nuts, and cilantro all support the body’s natural detoxification system, which includes the liver, large intestine, and lymphatic system, better than charcoal.

Skincare, however, is one area where modern activated charcoal consumption really thrives. When used in proper amounts, it can draw out toxins from the skin, MindBodyGreen explains in another article. Although most charcoal skin care products are used to treat oily or acne-prone skin, activated charcoal may also be used to help treat cellulite and body odor, Everyday Health notes. In fact, a Philadelphia deodorant company, Piperwai, credits its success, in part, to activated charcoal which provides consumers with an all-natural product that works.

The takeaway? As with most things, activated charcoal doesn't do much for you that a healthy, well-balanced diet can't do — unless you're in the hospital or if your skin could use a little detox.