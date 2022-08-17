More Health:

August 17, 2022

Babies born just before full term have a higher risk of ADHD, Rutgers study finds

The findings support recommendations to delay elective C-sections until 39 weeks of gestation

051117_Romero_Headshot.jpg
By Tracey Romero
PhillyVoice Staff
Children's Health ADHD
ADHD early term birth Craig Pattenaude/Unsplash

Early term babies – those born at 37 and 38 weeks – have a higher risk of developing attention-deficit/hyperactivity disorder than those born at full term – anything after 39 weeks, a Rutgers University study finds.

Babies born prematurely are known to have a higher risk of various complications and long-term health conditions, including attention-deficit/hyperactivity disorder. 

But babies born just a bit early – at 37 or 38 weeks – also have a high risk of developing ADHD, a new study from Rutgers University suggests. 

Researchers found babies born at 37 to 38 weeks – an early-term birth – had 23% higher scores for hyperactivity and 17% higher ADHD scores compared to those born at 39 to 41 weeks. Babies born prior to 37 weeks are considered premature. 

The findings support current recommendations to delay elective caesarean section births until the unborn baby reaches 39 weeks, the researchers said. They also emphasized the the importance of regular screenings for ADHD symptoms among children born at 37 to 38 weeks. 

"Significant growth and development in various kinds of brain cells are observed between 34 and 40 weeks of gestation," said researcher Nancy Reichman, pediatrics professor. "Infants born at full-term likely benefit from the additional one to two weeks of brain growth in utero compared with those born early-term."

For every week that babies stayed in their mother's wombs, hyperactivity scores dropped by 6%, the researchers found. Scores for ADHD and cognitive attention dropped by 5%. There was no link to oppositional behavior.

In people with ADHD, a pattern of inattention and/or hyperactivity-impulsivity interferes with functioning and development. Symptoms include being fidgety, frequently interrupting conversations, a difficulty focusing on a task, a lack of impulse control, emotional overreactions, a lack of organizational skills and forgetfulness.

The researchers analyzed data on 1,400 9-year-old children born in 20 U.S. cities between 1998 and 2000. Their mothers were interviewed multiple times by researchers over the years. Their teachers also were asked to evaluate them for symptoms of hyperactivity, ADHD, oppositional behavior and cognitive difficulties. 

Overall, children born at 37 to 38 weeks scored significantly higher on the teacher rating scales for hyperactivity, ADHD and cognitive problems compared to children born at 39 to 41 weeks.

The study was the first to include teacher reports, which are important for the diagnosis of ADHD, Reichman said. Mother-reported symptoms generally focus on behaviors in the home or in social settings – not a structured educational environment. 

Previous research has indicated that early term babies have more adverse outcomes than babies born at least 39 weeks. The outcomes include low blood sugar, breathing difficulties, a need for antibiotics. 

Premature babies have the highest risk of adverse outcomes. They can develop problems with their lungs, brain, eyes and other organs. They can have delays in physical development, learning and speech. Cerebral palsy, a group of conditions that affect muscle control, walking and balance, also can be a complication of premature birth.

051117_Romero_Headshot.jpg

Tracey Romero
PhillyVoice Staff

tracey@phillyvoice.com

Read more Children's Health ADHD Philadelphia Research Infants Studies Babies Rutgers University

Follow us

Health Videos

Featured

Doctor With Male Patient discussing Prostate Cancer

Prostate cancer program at Penn Medicine's Abramson Cancer Center offers the most advanced, personalized care from screening to treatment
Purchased - Two young women exercising on stairs

Bariatric surgery can help people lose weight, improve health

Just In

Must Read

Government

To protect LGBTQ youth in Pa. from conversion therapy, Gov. Wolf signs order discouraging its use
Gov Wolf Executive Order

Entertainment

Enjoy free, family-friendly concerts throughout Camden County this summer
Limited - Camden County Concert Series

Wellness

Struggling to wake up in the morning? Sleep inertia may be to blame
Sleep Inertia Waking Up

Eagles

What our training camp stats tell us about Jalen Hurts
Jalen Hurts Eagles Open Practice 080722 Claggett 4

Food & Drink

Jose Garces restaurant to offer sandwich inspired by hit TV show 'The Bear'
Hook and Master 'The Bear' sandwich

Food & Drink

Sample from 100 whiskey varieties during Twisted Tail's tasting next month
Whiskey Bonanza

The contents of this website, such as text, graphics, images, and other material contained on this website, are for informational purposes only and do not constitute medical advice.

ahealthierphilly is sponsored by Independence Blue Cross, the leading health insurance organization in Southeastern Pennsylvania, serving nearly 2.5 million people in the region, providing health news and related information that leads to a more informed, healthier life.

ahealthierphilly and its health-related information resources are not a substitute for the medical advice, diagnosis, and treatment that patients receive from their physicians or health care providers and are not meant to be the practice of medicine, the practice of nursing, or to carry out any professional health care advice or service in the state where you live. Nothing in this website is meant to be used for medical or nursing diagnosis or professional treatment.

Always seek the advice of your physician or other licensed health care provider. Always consult your health care provider before beginning any new treatment, or if you have any questions regarding your health condition. You should not disregard medical advice, or delay seeking medical advice, because of something you read on this site. In the event of a medical emergency, call a doctor or 911 immediately.

This website does not recommend or endorse any specific tests, physicians, procedures, opinions, or other information that may be mentioned on this website. Descriptions of, references to, or links to other products, publications, or services does not imply endorsement of any kind. Reliance on any information provided by this website is solely at your own risk.

Although we try to keep the information on the site as accurate as possible, ahealthierphilly disclaims any warranty concerning its accuracy, timeliness and completeness of content, and any other warranty, express or implied, including warranties of merchantability or fitness for a particular purpose. ahealthierphilly also reserves the right to temporarily or permanently discontinue this website, any page or any functionality at any time and without any notice.

The website and its content are provided on an “as is” basis.

© 2022 WWB Holdings, LLC. All rights reserved