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October 11, 2026

Allen Iverson and Tyrese Maxey are coming to a Bucks County mall on Oct. 26

The Sixers legend and current All-Star will sign autographs and pose for photos during a special appearance at Oxford Valley Mall in Langhorne.

By PhillyVoice Media Events
Meet and Greet Sixers
Allen Iverson and Tyrese Maxey Appearance Bill Streicher-USA TODAY Sports via Reuters Connect (left)/Colleen Claggett/For PhillyVoice (right)

Sixers legend Allen Iverson, left, and current star Tyrese Maxey will appear at Dynasty Sports & Framing in Oxford Valley Mall on Oct. 26 for autograph signings and photo opportunities.

Philadelphia 76ers fans will have a chance to meet two generations of the team's biggest stars when Allen Iverson and Tyrese Maxey appear at Oxford Valley Mall in Bucks County on Monday, Oct. 26.

The players are scheduled to sign autographs and pose for photos beginning at 6 p.m. at Dynasty Sports & Framing in Langhorne. Fans can purchase individual experiences with either player, with tickets starting at $160 for Iverson and $200 for Maxey.

Iverson, a Basketball Hall of Famer and former NBA MVP, led the Sixers to the NBA Finals in 2001 and remains one of the most recognizable players in franchise history. Maxey, who earned his second NBA All-Star selection in 2026, has become one of Philadelphia's leading players.

Dynasty Sports & Framing regularly organizes athlete meet-and-greets at its retail locations, including Oxford Valley Mall and Willow Grove Park Mall. The events give fans opportunities to collect autographs and take photographs with professional athletes.

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How much do tickets cost?

Autograph tickets for Iverson start at $160 for trading cards or photographs up to 16 by 20 inches. A $200 premium autograph ticket covers larger photos, jerseys, equipment and other items. Posed photographs with Iverson cost $170.

Maxey's autograph tickets start at $200 for photographs or trading cards. Basketballs, shoes and large posters cost $250 to have signed, while jerseys cost $300. Fans can also purchase a posed photograph with Maxey for $200.

Personalized inscriptions of up to three words cost an additional $140 for Iverson or $75 for Maxey. Certificates of authenticity are available for $5. Tickets for each player's experiences are sold separately.

What should fans know before attending?

Tickets must be picked up in person at Dynasty Sports & Framing beginning Sunday, Oct. 25, or on the day of the event. Buyers must present a photo ID and order number to receive their physical tickets.

Fans who cannot attend but want memorabilia signed can arrange to mail their items to Dynasty Sports & Framing, according to the organizer. Instructions are available on the company's website.

The store is on the lower level of Oxford Valley Mall, and Entrance 1 is listed as the best entrance for reaching it. The mall is located at 2300 E. Lincoln Highway in Langhorne.

Tickets can be purchased online through Dynasty Sports & Framing's Allen Iverson event listing and Tyrese Maxey event listing.

Allen Iverson and Tyrese Maxey meet-and-greet

Date: Monday, Oct. 26, 2026
Time: 6 p.m.
Location: Dynasty Sports & Framing, Oxford Valley Mall, 2300 E. Lincoln Highway, Langhorne, PA 19047
Price: Tickets start at $160 for Iverson and $200 for Maxey; prices vary by experience.

PhillyVoice Events note: Tickets are required for autographs and photo opportunities, and experiences with each player are sold separately. Check the organizer's website for ticket availability and event updates.

Find more upcoming events here.

Have an event coming up? Let the PhillyVoice Events team know about it by emailing events@phillyvoice.com.

PhillyVoice Media Events

Read more Meet and Greet Sixers Bucks County Tyrese Maxey Allen Iverson

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