More News:

October 31, 2021

Archdiocese of Philadelphia high school superintendent resigns

Sister Maureen Lawrence McDermott, I.H.M., has been Superintendent of Secondary Schools since 2015

Maggie Mancini phillyvoice
By Maggie Mancini
PhillyVoice Staff
Education Archdiocese of Philadelphia
Archdiocese of Philadelphia superintendent Thom Caroll/For PhillyVoice

The Archdiocese of Philadelphia will soon begin to conduct their nationwide search for a new Superintendent of Secondary Schools.

Archdiocese of Philadelphia's Superintendent of Secondary Schools, Sister Maureen Lawrence McDermott, has resigned from her position, according to a letter published by Auxiliary Bishop Michael Fitzgerald on Friday. 

The letter, which was sent to educators and families across the Archdiocesan community, was also published on CatholicPhilly, the Archdiocese’s official news publication. In it, Bishop Fitzgerald cited Sister McDermott’s health concerns, officially accepting her resignation, which is effective Friday, November 5.

“She leaves a deep and lasting impact on Catholic education with a career spanning nearly 40 years as a classroom educator as well as an administrator at the school and central office levels,” said Bishop Fitzgerald. “Her leadership has been defined by the charism of the Sisters, Servants of the Immaculate Heart of Mary, as well as a deep love for our Church.”

Sister McDermott became superintendent of secondary schools for the Archdiocese of Philadelphia six years ago, previously working as principal of Bishop Shanahan High School in Downingtown. Since she began teaching in 1982, Sister McDermott has worked in a variety of Catholic elementary and high schools.

Bishop Fitzgerald particularly noted her implementation of programs designed to improve high school academic performance and increase the level of college scholarships achieved by students in the Archdiocese, including local partnerships with colleges and universities, including Villanova University’s School of Business.

Sister McDermott was also at the center of the Archdiocese of Philadelphia's handling of virtual instruction throughout the COVID-19 pandemic, including "her work with the implementation of a universal learning management system" alongside increased professional development for educators. 

The Faith in the Future Foundation, established in 2012, is an independent nonprofit organization aimed at preventing the closure of the 22 schools in their operational control due to declining enrollment throughout the Archdiocese of Philadelphia's high schools. 

Bishop Fitzgerald assures educators and families that the Archdiocese, along with the Faith in the Future Foundation, will oversee the hiring of interim leadership while they conduct a nationwide search for a full-time superintendent of secondary schools. 

Maggie Mancini phillyvoice

Maggie Mancini
PhillyVoice Staff

maggie@phillyvoice.com

Read more Education Archdiocese of Philadelphia Philadelphia Catholic Archdiocese of Philadelphia High Schools

Videos

Just In

Must Read

Eagles

Week 8 NFL picks: Rounding up the experts' predictions for Eagles vs. Lions
Eagles-Lions-Laugh_102921_usat

Sponsored

Addressing cancer’s mental impact with VR
Limited - Penn Medicine Department of Radiation Oncology

Men's Health

Prostate cancer patients may benefit from shorter courses of radiation therapy after surgeries, study finds
Men with prostate cancer

Investigations

Two brokers charged in multimillion-dollar ticket scheme that started with 2013 U.S. Open at Merion Golf Club
U.S. Open stolen tickets investigation

Food & Drink

Victory Brewing opens taproom on Benjamin Franklin Parkway
Victory Brewing taproom Philly

Holiday

City Cruises' holiday line-up includes brunch with Santa, New Years Eve cruise
City Cruise

Featured Homes

Limited - Allan Domb - 135 S 19th St #913

FOR RENT! Studio with sunrise city views to the east! Apartment features an updated kitchen, modern bathroom and a large living/sleeping space. There are brand new "wood" like floors throughout, as well as great closet space. 409 sqft | $1,375/mo
Limited - Allan Domb - 604-36 S Washington Square #813

South-facing views & natural light at Hopkinson House. Modern kitchen w/ updated appliances, wood cabinets, granite countertops, tile floor & mosaic backsplash. 24-hour doorman, on-site management, rooftop pool & ground floor retail. 415 sqft | $179,900
Listed by

© 2021 WWB Holdings, LLC. All rights reserved