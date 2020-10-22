Former Temple frat president gets prison time for attempted sexual assault

The former president of Temple University's Alpha Epsilon Pi fraternity was sentenced Wednesday to serve 3.5 to 7 years in state prison for an attempted sexual assault in early 2018.

Ari Goldstein, 23, of Wrightstown, Bucks County, also will have to register for life as a sex offender. His sentencing hearing was originally scheduled to be held in May, but was delayed due to the coronavirus pandemic.

Goldstein was found guilty in February of involuntary deviate sexual intercourse, attempted sexual assault and indecent assault. The assault, against a freshman woman, occurred in his bedroom during a frat house party.

The victim said Goldstein locked her in his room and pinned her down. She screamed and eventually escaped the room.

She spoke of the trauma during Goldstein's sentencing hearing.

"Physically, the bruises healed in a few weeks, but mentally I’m still damaged by what you did to me," the victim said, according to the Inquirer. "In 30 minutes, you instilled in me a fear that I will carry with me into every intimate relationship in my life, and that’s not fair."

Goldstein was acquitted in February of a second alleged assault that occurred in November 2017.

Temple suspended Alpha Epsilon Pi in April 2018 following sexual assault allegations from three female students.