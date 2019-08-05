More Health:

August 05, 2019

Why bananas might be the answer to a good night's sleep

Smarter snacking for better sleep

Carroll - Headshot, Bailey King.
By Bailey King
PhillyVoice Staff
Wellness Sleep
bananas bedtime snack Ioana Cristiana/Unsplash

Bananas don't just have a place in your morning smoothie.

Bananas somehow found themselves with a reputation as being a morning-only food, likely because of their grab-and-go nature and light, but nutrient-rich serving size. However, you may want to consider flipping your timing on bananas.

Turns out, these tropical fruits are actually a top-notch choice for a nighttime snack.

Instead of reaching for that pint of ice cream in the back of your freezer, Well and Good makes an argument that bananas are a wonderful pre-bedtime snack.

RELATED READ: This monthly subscription delivers hard-to-find and healthy keto snacks

Bananas, according to Well and Good, have a number of nutrients that make them ideal for nighttime snacking, including tryptophan, an amino acid that helps produce the calming and sleep-inducing effects of serotonin. They’re also an excellent source of fiber and blood-pressure regulating potassium and magnesium, Well and Good explains.

Men’s Health notes that while bananas may carry a heavier carb count than what a low-carb eating plan would typically allow, they mainly consist of fast-digesting carbs. When eating before a long period of sedentary time — like sleep — fast digestion is the goal.

While Well and Good suggests eating the banana itself for some sleep-improving benefits, Healthline cites a study that found men who ate two bananas to have a four-fold increase in sleep-promoting melatonin within two hours of consuming the fruit. Healthline adds that a banana with almond butter may, too, support the production of melatonin.

This time of year, it might be beneficial (and delicious!) to consume your bedtime banana in the form of some frozen “nice-cream,” which can be made easily by blending one frozen banana into a soft-serve-like consistency. 

Carroll - Headshot, Bailey King.

Bailey King
PhillyVoice Staff

bailey@phillyvoice.com

Read more Wellness Sleep United States Bananas Snacks

Follow us

Health Videos

Just In

Must Read

Phillies

Paul Hagen: The Phillies could face unforeseen consequences for demoting Maikel Franco
Maikel-Franco-Phillies_031819_usat

Investigations

Bucks County man charged for alleged threats against Temple University
Bucks County man allegedly threatens Temple

Health News

If you smoke pot, your anesthesiologist needs to know
Anesthesia Sedation Surgery 04172019

Eagles

Eagles training camp practice notes, Day 9: Miles Sanders, RB1
060619MilesSanders

Politics

Alejandro Bedoya calls for Congress to 'end gun violence' at Philadelphia Union game
Alejandro Bedoya gun reform

Food & Drink

Join WMMR's Preston & Steve at White Dog Cafe for third Dining Out for the Dogs
Dining Out for the Dogs at White Dog Cafe

The contents of this website, such as text, graphics, images, and other material contained on this website, are for informational purposes only and do not constitute medical advice.

ahealthierphilly is sponsored by Independence Blue Cross, the leading health insurance organization in Southeastern Pennsylvania, serving nearly 2.5 million people in the region, providing health news and related information that leads to a more informed, healthier life.

ahealthierphilly and its health-related information resources are not a substitute for the medical advice, diagnosis, and treatment that patients receive from their physicians or health care providers and are not meant to be the practice of medicine, the practice of nursing, or to carry out any professional health care advice or service in the state where you live. Nothing in this website is meant to be used for medical or nursing diagnosis or professional treatment.

Always seek the advice of your physician or other licensed health care provider. Always consult your health care provider before beginning any new treatment, or if you have any questions regarding your health condition. You should not disregard medical advice, or delay seeking medical advice, because of something you read on this site. In the event of a medical emergency, call a doctor or 911 immediately.

This website does not recommend or endorse any specific tests, physicians, procedures, opinions, or other information that may be mentioned on this website. Descriptions of, references to, or links to other products, publications, or services does not imply endorsement of any kind. Reliance on any information provided by this website is solely at your own risk.

Although we try to keep the information on the site as accurate as possible, ahealthierphilly disclaims any warranty concerning its accuracy, timeliness and completeness of content, and any other warranty, express or implied, including warranties of merchantability or fitness for a particular purpose. ahealthierphilly also reserves the right to temporarily or permanently discontinue this website, any page or any functionality at any time and without any notice.

The website and its content are provided on an “as is” basis.

© 2019 WWB Holdings, LLC. All rights reserved