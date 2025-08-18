More Sports:

August 18, 2025

The best new fantasy football team names for 2025 (NSFW)

All the best fantasy football names for 2025 offensive rookies.

Headshot, Evan Macy.
By Evan Macy
PhillyVoice Staff
Fantasy football NFL
Ashton-Jeanty-fantasy-football-NFL_081625 Candice Ward/Imagn Images

Ashton Jeanty is not only the top rookie on your fantasy draft board, he's got a fun name too.

It's mid-August, which means if you're anything like us, your browser history is rich with searches for everything fantasy football. When you prepare for your draft over the next few weeks, you'll need to be equipped with more than just a plan for how to piece together a contending team, you'll also need a team name.

For fantasy football managers who like to name their team after players every season, there are some spectacular team name ideas out there right now from the rookie class of 2025.

We've done it for years now, so we'll continue. Below are our 20 favorite fantasy football team names involving new fantasy-relevant rookies. We've also included our past top-20 lists below for reference.

The best names for 2025:

Shedeur-Shank Redemption

Next Shedeur Nabors

Murder, Shedeur Wrote

Quin-N-Out

Ashton Powers

Ashton To Ashton, Dust To Dust

Silent But Jeanty

Fields of Jeanty

Gettin’ Jeanty With It

Laddies And Jeantymen

Loveland Island

Loveland Basketball

Show me your Tets

The Tet Offensive

One In A McMillan

Hunter? I Barely Know Her

Dippin’ Darts

Darn Tuten

Golden showers bring Zay Flowers

Super SkatteBros

From 2024:

Won't you be my Nabers

Like a good Naber

Penix rising

Micro Penix

The Penix Mightier

Penix envy

We're not Worthy

Laube me up

Mighty Morphin Bower Rangers

Hooked on Bo Nix

Big Nix energy

It's gonna be Maye

McConkedonk

Lard Ladd

A lack of de Corum

Rome wasn't built in Odunze

Legette my eggo

Forgive and Legette

Better Call Pearsall

Baruch atah Adonai Mitchell

From 2023:

Loud and Stroud

Two’s Company, Three’s a Stroud

Stroudy With a Chance of Deep Balls

Fried Bryce

I’m Sorry Smith Jaxon

Teenage Mutant Njigba Turtles

Bed, Bath & Bijan

To Infinity and Bijan

Bijan Mustard

Bijan With The Wind

Let Bijans Be Bijans

Looking at the Man in Jahmyr

Jahmyr I Go Again

Baby Back Gibbs

The Great Bigsby

Tank You, Come Again

Django Achaned

Mingolian BBQ

Abanikanda Forever

Sam LaPorta Potty

From 2022:

Olave Garden

Olave Deez nuts

Olave It When You Call Me Big Poppa

Live, Laugh, Olave

Olave oh-oh Cantare oh-oh-oh-oh

The Oregon Treylon

Wan’Dale Vision

Obi-Wan'Dale Kenobi

Breeced Lightnin’

The Breecetie Boys

Breece's Puffs

Whatchu Talking Bout Willis

London Calling

Howell I Met Your Mother

Walker like an Egyptian

For Whom David Bell Tolls

30 seconds Ja’Marr‘s

Jeudy Gemstone

Pitts stank

Noah Fants, None Taken

From 2021:

Bateman Begins 

D’Wayne’s World 

Pitts Creek 

Pitts Stop

Pitts Bull

Hot Chuba Time Machine

50 Shades of Trey

Waddleburger

Waddle It Be?

Trey Lance, Lance Refrigeration

Plays Atwell with Others

Atwell Soon

To Khalil a Mockingbird

License to Khalil

MeNajee Trois

Etienne, Phone Home

DeVonta’s Inferno

The Amazing Chase

Stairway to Brevin

Fountain of Freiermuth

From 2020:

Jake Fromm State Farm

Crowella du Ville

CDC Lamb

Fresh Prince of Helaire

A Ruggs Life

Gateway Ruggs

Green Eggs and Hamler

Donald Dak Prescott

Don’t Go Breaking My Chark

Kmet the Frog

Haley’s Kmet

Shut Up Mimsy

Judge Jeudy

Jeudy, Jeudy, Jeudy Rocking Everywhere

Call of Jeudy: Modern Warfare

Don’t Jefferson Go Down on Me

It Takes Tua To Tango

Takes Tua To Make a Thing Go Right

Joe Burrow, Tiger King

Lock, Stock and Burrow

Shenault Number 5

The Sun Will Come Out, Kamara

Quaranteam

Pandemic! At The Disco

From 2019:

DJ Chark doodoodoodoodoodoo

The Mixon Administration

Always Sony in Philadelphia

Super Kamario

Hot Chubb Time Machine

Josh Jacobs Jingleheimer Schmidt

Baby's Got Dak

How Deebo Your Love

Natural Born Kylers

Ju Kerryon, but Ju can't Hyde

Kupp Calm & Kerryon 

Grand Kenyon

Ooh, heaven is a place on Ertz

D. Montgomery Burns

Kittles N' Bits

Ya Gotta McKinnon Me

Truth or Derrius

Murray Up and Wait 

Murray Christmas

PokeMoncrief 

Adam Thielen Greyjoy

Yippee Ki Yay Justin Tucker

Carry and the Hendersons

From 2018:

Kerryon My Wayward Son 

Keep Calm And Kerryon

Hey! Darnold!

The Whirley Gurley Conspiracy

I've Got Guice in My Veins 

Oh, Saquon You See

Saquontum Leap

Saquon for the Team

Winter came Fournette Stark

Don't You Fournette About Me

Le'veon La Vida Loca

Drake it till You Make it

Dalvin and the Chipmonks

Guns and Rosen 

Ginn and Guice

Gesicki Sticky

Kamara Never Dies

Diggs in a Blanket

Waiting for Goedert

The Make A Wentz Foundation

Lamar, Mr. Jackson if You're Nasty

Follow Evan on Twitter:@evan_macy

Like us on Facebook: PhillyVoice Sports

Headshot, Evan Macy.

Evan Macy
PhillyVoice Staff

evan@phillyvoice.com

Read more Fantasy football NFL Philadelphia Shedeur Sanders Ashton Jeanty

Videos

Featured

20161106_RuntheBRidge_BS1205_599.JPG

Cooper Norcross Run the Bridge returns Nov. 2 with new Philadelphia Runner partnership
Limited - AlexScott.jpg

Local 98 marks major milestone in fight against childhood cancer

Just In

Must Read

Business

Bakery workers: Owners ghosted us after 'temporary' closing

Essen Bakery

Sponsored

11/2: Run across the Ben Franklin Bridge

20161106_RuntheBRidge_BS1205_599.JPG

Addiction

Drinking rates hit record low

Mocktail Americans Alcohol

Entertainment

Kevin Hart to host stand-up comedy competition on Netflix

Kevin Hart Netflix

Labor Day Weekend

Bucks Co. Renaissance Faire returns Labor Day weekend

Bucks County Rennaissance Faire 2025

Eagles

Eagles game balls: Saquon Barkley steals the show again at training camp

072325_Eagles Saquon Barkley_ColleenClaggett-5946.jpg

© 2025 WWB Holdings, LLC. All rights reserved