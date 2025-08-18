The best new fantasy football team names for 2025 (NSFW)

It's mid-August, which means if you're anything like us, your browser history is rich with searches for everything fantasy football. When you prepare for your draft over the next few weeks, you'll need to be equipped with more than just a plan for how to piece together a contending team, you'll also need a team name.

For fantasy football managers who like to name their team after players every season, there are some spectacular team name ideas out there right now from the rookie class of 2025.



We've done it for years now, so we'll continue. Below are our 20 favorite fantasy football team names involving new fantasy-relevant rookies. We've also included our past top-20 lists below for reference.

The best names for 2025:

Shedeur-Shank Redemption

Next Shedeur Nabors

Murder, Shedeur Wrote

Quin-N-Out

Ashton Powers

Ashton To Ashton, Dust To Dust

Silent But Jeanty

Fields of Jeanty

Gettin’ Jeanty With It

Laddies And Jeantymen

Loveland Island

Loveland Basketball

Show me your Tets

The Tet Offensive

One In A McMillan

Hunter? I Barely Know Her

Dippin’ Darts

Darn Tuten

Golden showers bring Zay Flowers

Super SkatteBros

Won't you be my Nabers

Like a good Naber

Penix rising

Micro Penix

The Penix Mightier

Penix envy

We're not Worthy

Laube me up

Mighty Morphin Bower Rangers

Hooked on Bo Nix

Big Nix energy

It's gonna be Maye

McConkedonk

Lard Ladd

A lack of de Corum

Rome wasn't built in Odunze

Legette my eggo

Forgive and Legette

Better Call Pearsall

Baruch atah Adonai Mitchell

Loud and Stroud



Two’s Company, Three’s a Stroud

Stroudy With a Chance of Deep Balls

Fried Bryce



I’m Sorry Smith Jaxon



Teenage Mutant Njigba Turtles



Bed, Bath & Bijan

To Infinity and Bijan

Bijan Mustard

Bijan With The Wind

Let Bijans Be Bijans

Looking at the Man in Jahmyr



Jahmyr I Go Again

Baby Back Gibbs

The Great Bigsby

Tank You, Come Again



Django Achaned



Mingolian BBQ



Abanikanda Forever



Sam LaPorta Potty

Olave Garden

Olave Deez nuts



Olave It When You Call Me Big Poppa



Live, Laugh, Olave



Olave oh-oh Cantare oh-oh-oh-oh



The Oregon Treylon

Wan’Dale Vision



Obi-Wan'Dale Kenobi



Breeced Lightnin’



The Breecetie Boys



Breece's Puffs



Whatchu Talking Bout Willis



London Calling



Howell I Met Your Mother



Walker like an Egyptian



For Whom David Bell Tolls

30 seconds Ja’Marr‘s



Jeudy Gemstone



Pitts stank

Noah Fants, None Taken



Bateman Begins

D’Wayne’s World

Pitts Creek

Pitts Stop

Pitts Bull

Hot Chuba Time Machine

50 Shades of Trey

Waddleburger

Waddle It Be?



Trey Lance, Lance Refrigeration



Plays Atwell with Others



Atwell Soon

To Khalil a Mockingbird

License to Khalil

MeNajee Trois



Etienne, Phone Home



DeVonta’s Inferno



The Amazing Chase

Stairway to Brevin



Fountain of Freiermuth

Jake Fromm State Farm

Crowella du Ville



CDC Lamb

Fresh Prince of Helaire



A Ruggs Life

Gateway Ruggs



Green Eggs and Hamler

Donald Dak Prescott



Don’t Go Breaking My Chark



Kmet the Frog

Haley’s Kmet



Shut Up Mimsy

Judge Jeudy

Jeudy, Jeudy, Jeudy Rocking Everywhere



Call of Jeudy: Modern Warfare



Don’t Jefferson Go Down on Me



It Takes Tua To Tango

Takes Tua To Make a Thing Go Right



Joe Burrow, Tiger King



Lock, Stock and Burrow



Shenault Number 5



The Sun Will Come Out, Kamara



Quaranteam

Pandemic! At The Disco

DJ Chark doodoodoodoodoodoo

The Mixon Administration

Always Sony in Philadelphia

Super Kamario

Hot Chubb Time Machine

Josh Jacobs Jingleheimer Schmidt

Baby's Got Dak

How Deebo Your Love

Natural Born Kylers

Ju Kerryon, but Ju can't Hyde

Kupp Calm & Kerryon

Grand Kenyon

Ooh, heaven is a place on Ertz

D. Montgomery Burns

Kittles N' Bits

Ya Gotta McKinnon Me

Truth or Derrius

Murray Up and Wait

Murray Christmas

PokeMoncrief

Adam Thielen Greyjoy

Yippee Ki Yay Justin Tucker

Carry and the Hendersons

Kerryon My Wayward Son

Keep Calm And Kerryon

Hey! Darnold!

The Whirley Gurley Conspiracy

I've Got Guice in My Veins

Oh, Saquon You See

Saquontum Leap

Saquon for the Team

Winter came Fournette Stark

Don't You Fournette About Me

Le'veon La Vida Loca

Drake it till You Make it

Dalvin and the Chipmonks

Guns and Rosen

Ginn and Guice

Gesicki Sticky

Kamara Never Dies

Diggs in a Blanket

Waiting for Goedert

The Make A Wentz Foundation

Lamar, Mr. Jackson if You're Nasty

