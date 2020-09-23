After Breonna Taylor decision, Philly officials prepare for possible protests

A Kentucky grand jury decided Wednesday to file charges against just one former Louisville police officer involved in the fatal shooting that killed Breonna Taylor in March, disappointing many who viewed the case as a clear-cut example of racial injustice and police violence.

The Philadelphia Police Department and city officials now say they are preparing for possible protests on Wednesday afternoon and evening.

“I know that many Philadelphians are feeling disappointed, frustrated, and even outraged, following today’s announcement by Kentucky Attorney General Daniel Cameron,” Philadelphia Mayor Jim Kenney said. “The City of Philadelphia fully supports the First Amendment rights of our residents, but we also want to ensure that any demonstration activity that happens is done in a safe, lawful manner. We are not aware of any specific threats of violence or looting, but we are sharing guidance to help businesses be prepared in case the situation escalates.”

Taylor, a 26-year-old Black woman who worked as an EMT, was shot and killed by police on March 13 after three officers entered her home using a no-knock search warrant as part of a narcotics investigation. The warrant was connected to a suspect who didn't live at Taylor's property. No drugs were ultimately found at the home.

In the confusion of the situation, Taylor's boyfriend Kenneth Walker, mistook the police for intruders and fired a shot that struck one of the officers in the leg.

The Louisville police responded by firing 20 shots, striking Taylor five times. Her death became one of the focal points of widespread protests for social justice following the police killing of George Floyd in Minneapolis, which happened in May and sparked civil unrest for weeks across the country.

Former Louisville police officer Brett Hankison, who was fired in the wake of the shooting, was charged Wednesday with three counts of wanton endangerment. If convicted, each charge carries a penalty of one to five years in prison. The maximum Hankison could serve is 15 years if the sentences are strung together consecutively.

Two other officers, Sgt. John Mattingly and Detective Myles Cosgrove. Taylor's family received a $12 million settlement from the city of Louisville last week, along with promises of police reform, including an end to no-knock warrants.

Louisville has set a 9 p.m. curfew in anticipation of demonstrations.

Philadelphia officials said they are aware of at least one protest planned for Wednesday evening, but noted others may develop.

Police will be increasing officer presence in Center City and in surrounding commercial areas and key locations. Drivers should expect some delays in the area surrounding City Hall.

Officials are not recommending that businesses close for the night or board up doors and windows, but the following steps have been encouraged:

• Bring signs, flags, flower pots or any other non-fixed objects inside. • Keep the property well-lit when the business is closed. • If security cameras are installed, make sure they are in working order and you have data storage available before leaving the property; windows, doors and any access points should be visible to the cameras. • Secure all commercial dumpsters.

If vandalism appears imminent, business owners are encouraged to secure their property as best and safely as possible. If businesses see vandalism in progress, they should call 911.