Here's what to expect for Sunday's Broad Street Run, including road closures and SEPTA detours

A 10-mile stretch of Broad Street will be closed to traffic Sunday to make way for the 40,000 runners taking on the Independence Blue Cross Broad Street Run.

The course starts at the Central High School Athletic Field between Fisher and Somerville avenues in North Philly and heads south to the Navy Yard. Road closures, parking restrictions and SEPTA detours will be enforced as early as Friday morning, officials said.

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Runners must be in their respective corrals by 6:40 a.m., with the race beginning at 7 a.m. The wheelchair division will start five minutes earlier.

Partly sunny conditions are expected, with temperatures ranging from 45-61 degrees, according to the National Weather Service. Racers can text “RUNPHL” to 888777 to receive free weather, safety and scheduling alerts from the city.

Drivers heading into the city should anticipate delays during the race. Depending on the flow of runners, police will allow foot traffic to cross the road through intersections when possible.

Road closures and parking restrictions

“No Parking” signs will be posted at the starting area, along the course and in the center median of Broad Street. Restrictions will be enforced from 11 a.m.-7 p.m. Friday and from 9 a.m.-6 p.m. Saturday.

Starting at 2 a.m. Sunday, roads will be blocked off in phases. No parking will be permitted on Broad Street from Olney Avenue to the Navy Yard from 2 a.m.-noon on race day.

The starting area on Broad Street from Olney to Windrim avenues will be closed beginning at 4 a.m. Sunday. Broad Street from Windrim to Erie avenue will close at 6:30 a.m. and the remainder of the course along Broad Street will be closed starting at 7 a.m.

The Walt Whitman Bridge/Packer Avenue exit on I-95 will remain closed for construction. All traffic should exit at the Columbus Boulevard/Washington Avenue exit during the race.

Police officers will be stationed along Broad Street to direct motorists to alternate routes. Based on previous years, the course is expected to fully reopen by noon.

SEPTA detours

Runners who decide to drive can park for free in South Philly’s stadium complex and take a bus to the starting line. If they show a SEPTA cashier their race bib, they can use the Broad Street Line for free until noon Sunday.

After the race, shuttles will be available near the finish line to transport participants from the Navy Yard to NRG Station near the stadium complex.

Bus routes 3, 4, 7, 9, 12, 16, 17, 21, 23, 27, 29, 31, 32, 33, 37, 38, 39, 40, 41, 42, 43, 44, 45, 48, 53, 54, 56, 60, 61, 63, 64, 68, 71, 75, 79, 81, 82, 124 and 125 will be detoured from their normal routes between 5:45 a.m. and 5 p.m. Sunday.

