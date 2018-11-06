More News:

November 06, 2018

Camden voters will now choose their own school board members

The nine-member board will no longer be appointed by the mayor

Headahot_Hickey_Retake.jpg
By Brian Hickey
PhillyVoice Staff
Election 2018 Education
Camden School District Google/StreetView

The former Camden City School District headquarters.

It’s a new era for the school board in Camden as voters decided that they – and not Mayor Francisco "Frank" Moran – should select its members.

On Election Day, residents were asked this ballot question: “Shall the Camden City Board of Education remain a Type 1 school district with the Board of Education members appointed by the Mayor of the City of Camden.”

With 97.5 percent of the vote counted, Camden overwhelmingly, and surprisingly, decided that it wanted the chance to do so by a margin of 62 to 38 percent, according to unofficial county election tallies.

The Camden City School District is composed of nine members who serve three-year terms (alongside one student-alternate from each of the district’s five high schools).

The ballot question stemmed from an April appeals court decision in favor of a lawsuit filed on behalf of those who wanted an elected board in the district.

The future board members will, however, continue to serve in an advisory role as long as the district remains under state control, per the ruling.

Follow Brian & PhillyVoice on Twitter: @brianphickey | @thePhillyVoice

Like us on Facebook: PhillyVoice

Add Brian's RSS feed to your feed reader

Have a news tip? Let us know.

Headahot_Hickey_Retake.jpg

Brian Hickey
PhillyVoice Staff

hickey@phillyvoice.com

Read more Election 2018 Education Camden New Jersey Ballot Questions

Just In

Must Read

Fitness

This playlist will get you through your last training runs before the Philly Marathon
Carroll - Running in Philadelphia

Opinion

Al Morganti: Bye week treated Eagles well — and now they're poised for a second-half run
110618_Carson-Wentz-pass_usat

NFL

The Linc charges Eagles fans the most for beer of all NFL stadiums
Carroll - Bud Light Super Bowl LII Philly Philly Commemorative P

Eagles

Eagles power ranking roundup: Week 10
110618DougPederson

Election 2018

It's possible every Philly ward exceeded 2014's voter turnout, according to one tracker
Carroll - Midterm Elections

PHL

American Airlines expands Philadelphia service to two more U.S. cities
Stock_Carroll - American Airlines plane at the Philadelphia International Airport

Escapes

Limited - Cape Town South Africa

$3419 & up -- South Africa: 8-Nt. Cape Town & Safari Trip w/Flights
Limited - Punta Cana

$1599 & up -- All-Inclusive 7 Night Punta Cana Trip with Air

 *
Limited - New Zealand

$3853 & up -- 14-Night Beauty of New Zealand Tour
Listed by
Some taxes, fees additional.