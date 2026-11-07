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November 07, 2026

Cirque du Soleil performers will put on a free show at Philly library Monday, Nov. 9

The free event at Parkway Central Library is open to the public and will feature holiday storytime and live acrobatics, with no registration required.

By PhillyVoice Media Events
Performances Cirque Du Soleil
Cirque du Soleil performers will put on a free show at Philly library Photo Credit/BENOIT Z LEROUX

Performers from Cirque du Soleil's holiday production 'Twas the Night Before... will visit Parkway Central Library in Philadelphia on Monday, Nov. 9, for a free storytime and acrobatic demonstration.

Cirque du Soleil performers are heading to a Philadelphia library Monday, Nov. 9, for a free holiday storytime and acrobatic performance.

The event begins at 1:15 p.m. at Parkway Central Library, where performers will read A Visit from St. Nicholas, the classic poem commonly known as "'Twas the Night Before Christmas." The reading will be followed by a live acrobatic demonstration from the performers.

The appearance will take place in the library's Montgomery Auditorium at 1901 Vine St. It's free and open to the public, with no tickets or registration required.

The event comes ahead of Cirque du Soleil's holiday production, 'Twas the Night Before..., which returns to The Met Philadelphia from Dec. 17-27. The show features 26 performers, with acrobatics, dancing and holiday music inspired by the familiar Christmas story.

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Free Library cardholders who attend Monday's event will also be offered a family discount for the December performances. 

More information about the library appearance is available through the Free Library of Philadelphia. Tickets for the December production are available through Cirque du Soleil.

Cirque du Soleil Storytime and Acrobatic Performance

Date: Monday, Nov. 9, 2026
Time: 1:15 p.m.
Location: Montgomery Auditorium, Parkway Central Library, 1901 Vine St., Philadelphia, PA 19103
Admission: Free and open to the public; no tickets or registration required
Activities: Holiday storytime and live acrobatic demonstration featuring Cirque du Soleil performers
Special offer: Family ticket discount for Free Library cardholders attending the event
Event information: Free Library of Philadelphia

Find more upcoming events here.

Have an event coming up? Let the PhillyVoice Events team know about it by emailing events@phillyvoice.com.

PhillyVoice Media Events

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