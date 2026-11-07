Cirque du Soleil performers will put on a free show at Philly library Monday, Nov. 9

Cirque du Soleil performers are heading to a Philadelphia library Monday, Nov. 9, for a free holiday storytime and acrobatic performance.

The event begins at 1:15 p.m. at Parkway Central Library, where performers will read A Visit from St. Nicholas, the classic poem commonly known as "'Twas the Night Before Christmas." The reading will be followed by a live acrobatic demonstration from the performers.

The appearance will take place in the library's Montgomery Auditorium at 1901 Vine St. It's free and open to the public, with no tickets or registration required.

The event comes ahead of Cirque du Soleil's holiday production, 'Twas the Night Before..., which returns to The Met Philadelphia from Dec. 17-27. The show features 26 performers, with acrobatics, dancing and holiday music inspired by the familiar Christmas story.

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Free Library cardholders who attend Monday's event will also be offered a family discount for the December performances.

More information about the library appearance is available through the Free Library of Philadelphia. Tickets for the December production are available through Cirque du Soleil.

Date: Monday, Nov. 9, 2026

Time: 1:15 p.m.

Location: Montgomery Auditorium, Parkway Central Library, 1901 Vine St., Philadelphia, PA 19103

Admission: Free and open to the public; no tickets or registration required

Activities: Holiday storytime and live acrobatic demonstration featuring Cirque du Soleil performers

Special offer: Family ticket discount for Free Library cardholders attending the event

Event information: Free Library of Philadelphia

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