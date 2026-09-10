Clementon Park in South Jersey to shut down and be put up for sale

Clementon Park and Splash World, the Camden County amusement park that dates back to 1907, is closing permanently at the end of the 2026 season and will be put up for sale, its owners announced Wednesday.

"It has been a privilege to care for a place that has meant so much to generations of families," the owners wrote in a social media post announcing the closure. "We are hopeful that we will find a buyer who shares our love for Clementon Park and will carry its history and legacy forward."

Additional details about the sale and the park's future will be shared as they become available, the post says.

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The 52-acre amusement park opened in 1907 as a trolley park. It was intended to increase weekend ridership on a transit line connecting South Jersey to Philadelphia. The waterpark was added in 2003.

In 2011, the park was sold to Oklahoma's Premier Parks. That company later sold 12 of its 16 properties in North America, although Clementonremained under its ownership.

However, in 2019 the park abruptly canceled its annual fall festival and shut down in September. It was closed for two years before Indiana Beach Parks & Entertainment purchased the property in the spring of 2021 for $2.6 million in a virtual auction. It reopened in June of that year.

Before the park closed in 2019, it was one of the oldest continuously operating amusement parks in the country.