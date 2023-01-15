'Abbott Elementary' leads Critics Choice television nominations; Here's how to watch the awards show tonight

Awards season continues with the Critics Choice Awards, and a fan-favorite sitcom could win big once again.

The 28th annual Critics Choice Awards will air tonight, and the hit ABC series "Abbott Elementary," created by Philadelphia native Quinta Brunson, is the TV show with the most nominations.

Fans can root for the comedy set in a Philly public school tonight at 7 p.m. on the CW channel or online through The CW website. The awards show can also be watched through smart televisions or on Hulu + Live, Sling TV and YouTube TV.

"Abbott Elementary" was nominated for six awards, including Best Comedy Series. Quinta Brunson was nominated for Best Actress in a Comedy Series. Chris Perfetti and Tyler James Williams received nods for Best Supporting Actor in a Comedy Series, while Janelle James and Sheryl Lee Ralph were nominated for Best Supporting Actress in a Comedy Series.

"Better Call Saul" has the next most TV nominations, with five. "Everything Everywhere All at Once" leads in movies with 14 nominations.



Critics Choice Awards are bestowed annually by the Critics Choice Association to honor the best in cinematic and television achievement, and are historically an accurate predictor of Academy Award nominations.

Comedian Chelsea Handler is hosting this year's awards show at the Fairmont Century Plaza in Los Angeles. Brunson will be part of the star-studded presenter lineup, which also includes Kate Hudson, Miles Teller, Anya Taylor Joy, Michelle Pfeiffer, Cedric the Entertainer and Aubrey Plaza.

Last week, "Abbott Elementary" won three Golden Globe awards and also received two Screen Actors Guild award nominations. The show, currently airing a critically acclaimed, record-breaking second season, was also renewed for a third season.

Brunson herself is enjoying a meteoric rise, having recently earned a "People of the Year" honor and sitting down for a one-on-one interview with Oprah.

"Abbott Elementary" airs Wednesday at 9 p.m. on ABC, and streams on Hulu.