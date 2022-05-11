More Culture:

May 11, 2022

Vegan bakery Dottie's Donuts to open third location in Roxborough this weekend

The shop at 5105 Rochelle Ave. will begin selling treats on Saturday at 8 a.m.

By Noah Zucker
Dottie's Donuts, a vegan dessert chain, will open its third location in Philadelphia at 5105 Rochelle Ave. in the Wissahickon section of Roxborough on Saturday.

Dottie's Donuts, a popular bakery known for its vegan desserts, is opening a new storefront in Roxborough's Wissahickon section this weekend.

The shop at 5105 Rochelle Ave. is the company's third location and will open on Saturday at 8 a.m. It will operate seven days a week from 8 a.m. until 3 p.m., or whenever the store sells out.

Dottie's menu is updated on a daily basis and each day's flavors are posted to the chain's social media accounts. However, a few staples like chocolate, vanilla with sprinkles, cinnamon sugar and Boston cream are always available.

Last year, the company's Boston cream donut was ranked No. 9 on VegNews' list of the best vegan donuts in the United States.

The chain also has a strong social media presence with more more than 40,000 followers on its Instagram account. That's where photos of each shop's unique daily creations are posted.

Dottie's began in 2014 as a wholesale business focused on supplying coffee shops. The company's first storefront opened at 4529 Springfield Ave. in West Philly in 2016. Another store at 509 S. 6th St. in Queen Village opened in 2018.

The chain's owners, Jeff Poleon and Matt Quinn, met while working at nearby Blackbird Pizzeria, another vegan restaurant that closed earlier this year. The duo wanted their new venture to be successful with non-vegans, as well.

"After years of working in the food industry, we realized that there were a lot of assumptions about vegan foods," Poleon told Eater in 2016. "So when we decided to start our business, we decided it was just a donut."

Dottie's recipe includes coconut milk and a natural egg substitute, which makes the treats similar to a traditional donut.

