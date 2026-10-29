Two men charged with dumping hundreds of tires near Amtrak's North Philly station

Two men were arrested for allegedly dumping 200 to 350 tires in the parking lot of the North Philadelphia Amtrak station.

Police responded to a report of illegal dumping at the station, at 1400 W. Indiana Ave., at 11:48 p.m. Monday. They said they found the men using a U-Haul box truck to dispose of the tires.

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Charles Arttaway, 52, of Philadelphia, and Paul Gamble, 68, of Darby, were arrested at the scene, police said Wednesday. Gamble rented and operated the truck and Arttaway was seen dumping the tires onto the property, investigators said. Both men were charged with criminal mischief, criminal conspiracy and scattering rubbish.

Police have investigated nine separate incidents of illegal dumping at the same Indiana Avenue intersection in the past six weeks, officials told CBS.

The U-Haul truck used Monday may be connected to another illegal dumping incident in the city, investigators said. Detectives are working to obtain security footage as they continue the investigation, according to the department's Environmental Crimes Unit.

"Illegal dumping negatively impacts neighborhoods, creates environmental hazards and diminishes the quality of life for Philadelphia residents," police said in a statement. "This incident highlights the Department's continued commitment to addressing quality-of-life concerns, protecting our communities and holding individuals accountable for illegal activity."

The city has bolstered its illegal dumping enforcement in recent years by installing hundreds of surveillance cameras at common dump sites and increasing fines to $5,000 per item transported by car and $2,000 per item transported by foot. Previously, fines for illegal dumping were around $500. Also, a task force was formed last year to assign sanitation crews to each council district.

Between Oct. 1, 2024 and Sept. 30, 2025, the city spent an estimated $8.6 million cleaning up illegal dumpsites, according to a report released last month by City Controller Christy Brady. In that time frame, crews picked up nearly 14,000 tons of waste, costing an estimated $619 per ton of material.

However, collecting money from offenders in court "remains a challenge," the controller's office said.

"While the city is pursuing many efforts and initiatives, illegal dumping continues to require significant public resources," Brady said in a statement. "Reducing the ongoing costs of illegal dumping will require a continued focus on prevention, enforcement and holding illegal dumpers accountable."