Eagles 2025 training camp preview: Linebacker

Over the next couple of weeks (basically whenever there isn't other news to cover), we'll take a look at every player on the Philadelphia Eagles' roster, and how they fit with the team heading into training camp. Today we'll look at the off ball linebackers.

Previous training camp previews

Quarterback | Running back | Wide receiver

Tight end / Fullback | Offensive tackle | Guard | Center

EDGE | Interior DL

The depth chart:

1 2 3 4 Zack Baun Jihaad Campbell Ben VanSumeren Lance Dixon Jeremiah Trotter Smael Mondon Dallas Gant Nakobe Dean (Likely PUP)

Zack Baun

Baun went from a little-used edge rusher with the Saints the first four years of his career to a bona fide star player with the Eagles as an off-ball linebacker. During the regular season, Baun finished with 151 tackles, 3.5 sacks, 5 forced fumbles, 4 pass breakups, and an INT. He was named First-Team All-Pro, a Pro Bowler, and he finished in the top five in NFL Defensive Player of the Year voting.

During the playoffs, Baun turned his game up another notch as he led the NFL with 33 tackles and 2 INTs. He added a forced fumble, 2 fumble recoveries, and 3 pass breakups.

He probably had the best Eagles linebacker season this century, and was rewarded this offseason with a three-year contract worth $51 million.

Nakobe Dean

Dean had a breakout season in 2024, making 128 tackles, three sacks, a forced fumble, two recoveries, and a game-sealing INT Week 9 against the Jacksonville Jaguars.

In the Eagles' Wildcard Round win over the Packers, Dean tore a patellar tendon, which is an extremely serious injury, as our Evan Macy laid out back in January. That ended his season, and he will very likely miss time in 2025 as well. Vic Fangio gave a timetable of August for Jihaad Campbell to get back on the practice field, but said Dean "won't be back for a while."

Dean has one year left on his contract, and if he hadn't suffered such a serious injury, he would have been a candidate for an early contract extension. Instead, he'll likely enter the 2025 season on the final year of his rookie deal. He'll almost certainly begin training camp on the PUP list, which will likely carry over into the regular season. Still, he'll be in the team's plans for 2025, and could be a reinforcement at some point later in the season.

Jihaad Campbell

The Eagles ended a 46-year span in which they didn't select a linebacker in the first round when they drafted Campbell 31st overall.

Campbell was recruited as an edge rusher out of high school, but he moved to linebacker at Alabama, with some occasional reps on the edge. He has prototypical linebacker size at 6'3, 235, and is an explosive athlete, finishing in at least the 89th percentile among linebackers in the 40-yard dash, 10-yard split, and broad jump.

In 2024, Campbell led Alabama with 117 tackles. The next-closest player on the team had 76. He also had 5 sacks, an INT, and a couple of forced fumbles. There was some curiosity where Campbell would line up for the Eagles initially, but off ball linebacker always made the most sense, and Fangio confirmed as much during the spring.

The selection of Campbell at 31st overall was largely hailed as a steal. Daniel Jeremiah had him 12th in his prospect rankings, while Dane Brugler had him 14th, and Mel Kiper had him 21st. So why did he fall? Well, he's injured. More specifically, he had surgery on a torn labrum following the 2024 season. That did not dissuade the Eagles from grading him very highly, but as noted above, Fangio said he won't practice until August.

Cooper DeJean missed the start of training camp a season ago, and he did not get much playing time early in the regular season. But once he got his footing, obviously he made a big impact. The Eagles will hope Campbell can eventually make an impact during his rookie season, but it may not happen right away.