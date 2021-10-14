Live updates/open thread: Eagles vs. Buccaneers

After three consecutive losses, the Philadelphia Eagles got back in the win column Week 5. They didn't get to savor it very long, as they'll host the Tampa Bay Buccaneers on Thursday Night Football.



NFL Betting Odds

Eagles Game Odds

The Birds will head into this matchup without three offensive line starters, Brandon Graham, and TE Dallas Goedert. They'll face a Bucs team that will be without a couple of starting cornerbacks, a starting linebacker, and a starting safety. You can find the Eagles' and Bucs' injuries and inactives here.

As we noted in our five matchups to watch, the Bucs are led by the best player in NFL history in Tom Brady, who gets to throw to arguably the best trio of wide receivers in the NFL in Mike Evans, Chris Godwin, and Antonio Brown. He is also protected by a very good offensive line. So, you know, it'll be a challenging night for the Eagles' defense. The Birds will have to find a way to be disruptive right up the middle in Brady's face.

Depending on where you look, the Eagles are either 7-point or 6.5-point underdogs. Here are our staff writer picks — as well as who some others around the country are picking. For the gambling enthusiasts, you can find my Week 6 picks here and some over/unders for Thursday night right here.

