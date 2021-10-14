More Sports:

October 14, 2021

Live updates/open thread: Eagles vs. Buccaneers

Kempski_Headshot_2016-Final.jpg
By Jimmy Kempski
PhillyVoice Staff
Eagles NFL
101421MilesSanders Bill Streicher/USA TODAY Sports

Miles Sanders warms up in anticipation of the five carries he'll get against the Bucs.

After three consecutive losses, the Philadelphia Eagles got back in the win column Week 5. They didn't get to savor it very long, as they'll host the Tampa Bay Buccaneers on Thursday Night Football.

The Birds will head into this matchup without three offensive line starters, Brandon Graham, and TE Dallas Goedert. They'll face a Bucs team that will be without a couple of starting cornerbacks, a starting linebacker, and a starting safety. You can find the Eagles' and Bucs' injuries and inactives here.

As we noted in our five matchups to watch, the Bucs are led by the best player in NFL history in Tom Brady, who gets to throw to arguably the best trio of wide receivers in the NFL in Mike Evans, Chris Godwin, and Antonio Brown. He is also protected by a very good offensive line. So, you know, it'll be a challenging night for the Eagles' defense. The Birds will have to find a way to be disruptive right up the middle in Brady's face.

Depending on where you look, the Eagles are either 7-point or 6.5-point underdogs. Here are our staff writer picks — as well as who some others around the country are picking. For the gambling enthusiasts, you can find my Week 6 picks here and some over/unders for Thursday night right here.

Feel free to discuss the game in the comments below the live tracker:

Some links provided in this content are sponsored by Sidelines.io, a PhillyVoice.com Sports Betting Partner, independently created by PhillyVoice. 21+ Please gamble responsibly.

Kempski_Headshot_2016-Final.jpg

Jimmy Kempski
PhillyVoice Staff

jimmy@phillyvoice.com

Read more Eagles NFL Sidelines Eagles open thread Philadelphia

Just In

Must Read

Eagles

Week 6 NFL picks: Rounding up the experts' predictions for Eagles vs. Bucs
Quez_Watkins_Eagles_49ers_Frese.jpg

Sponsored

Eagles Autism Challenge raises $2.7M+
Limited - 2021 Eagles Autism Challenge

Business

'Shark Tank' judges buy stake in Philly-based KIN Apparel during Season 13 premiere
KIN Apparel Shark Tank

Food & Drink

Attic Brewing partners with former NBA star Rasheed Wallace on beer that benefits Philly school
Rasheed Wallace Attic Brewing Co.

Health News

Philly's daily COVID-19 cases dropping as vaccine mandate for health care workers, college students nears
COVID-19 Vaccine Mandate

Entertainment

Next In Line Comedy offers stand-up fans a chance to see rising comics
Devon Walker

Featured Homes

Limited - 227-31 S 6TH STREET #3SW

FOR SALE! Custom-built showplace in the Lippincott on Washington Square. 3 bed (or 2 bed + home office), 3.5 bath resdeince that has been architecturally designed to incorporate historical and modern design elements. 4,517 sqft | $3,695,000
Limited - Allan Domb - 1420 Locust St 23h

FOR SALE! 1 bed on high floor of Academy House w/ city views. Open kitchen w/ breakfast bar, laminate “wood” floors, and flexible floorplan. 24 hour doorman, on-site parking available, fitness & aquatic center, on-site management. 624 sqft | $215,000
Listed by

© 2021 WWB Holdings, LLC. All rights reserved