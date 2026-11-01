Eagles at Commanders, Week 8: Live updates and open thread

The Philadelphia Eagles are losers of five straight games. The offense stinks, Jalen Hurts is done for the season, and the team listed 20 players on its Friday injury report. The Washington Commanders are 1-4-1, and their season is nearly unsalvageable as well. These two teams will square off in front of a national audience on Sunday Night Football. 🎉

DeVonta Smith, Dontayvion Wicks, and Jihaad Campbell were all ruled out for this matchup. And, of course, the team is still trying to navigate the loss of Hurts for the season and the retirement of Lane Johnson. The Commanders are also missing their share of their best players, notably LT Laremy Tunsil, WR Terry McLaurin, and iDL Da'Ron Payne. You can find the Eagles' and Commanders' inactives here.

As we noted in our five things to watch, these are simply two awful teams at the moment, arguably playing at a "bottom five" level. The NFL had the opportunity to flex this game out of the Sunday Night Football spot in favor of two better teams but chose not to, presumably because the Eagles and Commanders play in big markets and the telecast might do decent viewership numbers anyway.



The Eagles are 6-point underdogs heading into this matchup, to a team with a quarterback in Jayden Daniels who is 0-7-1 in his last eight starts. For the gambling degenerates, you can find my Week 8 picks here.

Feel free to discuss the game in the comments section below.

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