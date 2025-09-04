More Sports:

September 04, 2025

Live updates / open thread: Eagles vs. Cowboys, Week 1

The Eagles' quest for a repeat begins tonight. Follow along and chat here.

Kempski_Headshot_2016-Final.jpg
By Jimmy Kempski
PhillyVoice Staff
090425Hurts Bill Streicher/Imagn Images

Fun fact: The Eagles won the Super Bowl last season.

The Philadelphia Eagles will kick off their 2025 season at 8:20 p.m. EST tonight at Lincoln Financial Field, in the NFL Kickoff Game against the Dallas Cowboys. The Birds will unfurl their Super Bowl banner pregame.

As always, one of the Philadelphia Eagles' main objectives during training camp and the preseason was to make sure their best players would be available when the actual meaningful games arrived. And for the most part, mission accomplished, although the team will only dress two quarterbacks, as QB2 Tanner McKee is out with a thumb injury. You can find the full Eagles-Cowboys inactives here.

As we noted in our five things to watch, the Eagles should have a significant advantage in the run game on both sides of the ball. They also won't have to game plan against Micah Parsons, who is now a former Cowboy after Jerry Jones traded him to the Packers. One concern from the Eagles' perspective is how CB2 Adoree' Jackson will hold up against a talented trio of Cowboys receivers in CeeDee Lamb, George Pickens, and KaVontae Turpin.

The Eagles are 8.5-point favorites heading into this matchup. Here are our staff writers' picks. For the gambling enthusiasts, you can find my Week 1 picks here.

Feel free to discuss the game in the comments section below.

