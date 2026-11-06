Eagles-Giants: Staff picks, betting odds, and more amid a divisional firestorm

The Eagles just got embarrassed back-to-back by two divisional opponents in the Cowboys and Commanders, who both struggled to run the football effectively, that is, until they got Philadelphia on the schedule.

The Giants are leading the NFC East now, coming off their bye week, and last time they were on the field, they had Cam Skattebo running downhill.

The Eagles' season is in total freefall, and the Giants have a key matchup advantage that could very well keep them spiraling.

So will they? Or will the Birds finally stop the bleeding, if just for a week?

Our picks and predictions for Week 9...

• GAME INFO •

2026 Week 9

Eagles (2-6) vs. Giants (4-2-1)

Sunday, 1:00 p.m. ET | Lincoln Financial Field (Philadelphia)

BROADCAST INFO

TV: FOX ( )

RADIO: 94.1 WIP (Merrill Reese, Mike Quick)

BETTING LINES

2026 Week 9 Betting Odds

Sportsbook Spread Money Line Total O/U DraftKings NYG -3.5 NYG -170

PHI +142 39.5 FanDuel NYG -3 NYG -178

PHI +150 39.5 BetRivers NYG -3.5 NYG -165

PHI +135 40 BetMGM NYG -3.5 NYG -185

PHI +150 40 Caesars NYG -3.5 NYG -179

PHI +150 40

*Lines as of Tue., Nov. 3

Jimmy Kempski (7-1)

Giants 30, Eagles 13

I can't remember how long it has been since I last picked the Giants to win a game in this matchup. But here we are!

Despite their 4-2-1 record, the Giants are not a very good football team. They have also lost some of their most important players for the season, like QB Jaxson Dart, EDGE Brian Burns, and LB Tremaine Edmunds. They are well-positioned to win a craptastic NFC East, but that's pretty much their ceiling.

And yet, these two teams feel worlds apart at the moment. The Giants are functional. They have a working offense and defense. The Eagles might have more talent at a lot of positions, but they are completely non-functional on the offensive side of the ball. It's been morbidly entertaining watching some of the film junkies absolutely rip the Eagles' completely nonsensical scheme, like Fran Duffy here:

"This was a mind blowing play."@FDuffyNFL is very confused with the #Eagles offensive playcalling. pic.twitter.com/Y2Jj88IAe3 — PHLY Eagles (@PHLY_Eagles) November 2, 2026

Or like Nick Foles here:

A player like Tanner McKee, who does not have athletic traits to make something out of nothing, isn't going to make plays in a nonfunctional scheme. He needs the offense to have its timing and organization down. And that is just not the case at all. But because the offense's structure is such an absolute disaster, McKee will fall on the sword and Joe Milton will take over.

My sense being around the team on Wednesday was that this move was not to see what Milton has, and rather a move made to try to finally win a game. Maybe Milton will be able to make something out of nothing in ways McKee can't, but ultimately, the Eagles can't block at all, either in the run game or pass game, and their defense has wildly underperformed relative to expectations.

The Eagles might be the worst team in the NFL right now, and I won't be picking them to win a game anytime soon. Give me the Giants, and oh hey, I only have to lay three points? Sold!

MORE: Five Eagles head coach candidates, if Nick Sirianni is fired

Geoff Mosher (6-2)

Giants 31, Eagles 16

If the Eagles were playing a lousy team, like maybe the Commanders or Cowboys, maybe I could get behind the "morale" boost from Jalen Hurts' presence this week at team HQ or even the fact that Joe Milton could do his best Joe Webb impersonation (IYKYK) and pull out the surprise win. The Giants aren't a great team, and probably not even very good, but they've played much better lately than either Dallas or Washington and they finally have good coaches who have the team prepared and hold players accountable.

Something tells me this game will be close at halftime, Milton will bail the Eagles out of some bad pressures, maybe even put a touchdown on the board and give the Eagles the spark they're looking for, for about 30 minutes, and then reality will set in after halftime, the Giants will make their necessary adjustments, the Eagles won't have enough answers, and the end result will be the same as it has been for the Birds for the past six weeks.

Evan Macy (7-1)

Eagles 22, Giants 21

You know what? Let's zag.

I don't think the Eagles are going to win the NFC East, nor do I think they'll sniff the playoffs. I don't even know if they'll finish the season outside of the bottom five of next year's NFL Draft. But I think the Joe Milton thing is going to work this week.

He doesn't have a lot of game tape, and the Giants, in my opinion are not a good football team. I think the rule of averages says the Eagles aren't going to go 0-15 to end the year. They're going to inexplicably steal this one at home against New York, with a solid defense and a scrambling QB who will give fans something to cheer about for the first time in a month.

Nick Tricome (7-1)

Giants 28, Eagles 10

Cam Skattebo is going to barrel straight through a disinterested D-line, which will free up J.J. McCarthy to throw it around, and the Eagles will be in over their heads again before they know it.

They just got torn apart by two division rivals who are bad at running the football. So how on earth are they suddenly going to stop a decent one?

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