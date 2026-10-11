Handing out 10 awards from the Eagles-Jaguars game

For a second straight week, the Philadelphia Eagles blew a game late against a good team that they should have beaten. They have now lost three straight, and will head home from London with a 2-3 record and their season in jeopardy of swirling down the toilet.

As always, win or lose, we hand out 10 awards...



1) The 'Game Situation Fail' Award 😩: Nick Sirianni

As you all saw, the Eagles were down 16-14, and they started a drive at their own 38-yard line with 1:35 to play and a chance to win the game. For the third straight week, the offense couldn't get anything going at all in the second half, but they finally executed a late drive that was good enough to get into field goal range.

Jake Elliott connected on a 48-yard field goal, but the Eagles left eight seconds on the clock. The Jaguars burned all of their timeouts to salvage those eight seconds, and when the Eagles opted for a returnable kick, Ameer Abdullah made them pay, returning it 53 yards to the Eagles' 39-yard line, setting up a 57-yard game-winning field goal by Cam Little. The entire sequence is here:

The end of game sequence.. They let Abdullah run it back all the way passed the 50 and then Legend Cam Little kicks it for the win pic.twitter.com/JNNE9ot8cs — Fitz (@LaurieFitzptrck) October 11, 2026

It looks to me like Arnold Ebiketie got out of his lane, opening up a big hole for Abdullah. But whatever.

Ebiketie should have never had a chance to make that mistake. If Nick Sirianni had Elliott kick the ball through the back of the end zone, the Jaguars would have had the ball at their own 35-yard line, and they would have needed to complete a long-ish pass while also getting out of bounds, and do it in seven seconds or fewer since they were out of timeouts. That was the clear strategy.

Instead, Sirianni opted to allow a return, despite the Eagles missing several core special teamers (Jeremiah Trotter, Michael Carter, etc.), and in a game in which the Jags had already returned a kickoff for a touchdown (that was called back because of a hold).

Sirianni took blame for the loss after the game.

"Our guys fought their butts off today," Sirianni said. "The defense had an outstanding game, keeping us in that game. The offense did enough at the end to go win us that game. Special teams did a nice job of kicking it there. I didn't make the right decision and I lost us that game, and that's what I said to our guys.

"What hurts there is that the guys fought so hard and then I don't make the decision that I should make at the end of the game, and I cost us that game and I put that fully on me."

Sirianni doesn't call plays, and it's not fully his offense anymore. This is the kind of mistake that he cannot afford to make.

2) The 'And Then There's One' Award 1️⃣: The Eagles' offensive line

With Lane Johnson retired, Landon Dickerson hurt, and Cam Jurgens now a Baltimore Raven, the Eagles' starting offensive line looked like this:

LT LG C RG RT Jordan Mailata Willie Lampkin Jake Majors Tyler Steen Markel Bell



Heading into this game, Lampkin, Majors, and Bell had one career start (by Bell, last week), and they had played a combined 64 career snaps (62 by Bell, again, last week).

During the game, the Eagles lost Tyler Steen to a left shoulder injury, and Fred Johnson filled in.

Jordan Mailata is like...

"This week has been a week from hell," Mailata said. "One of the greatest tackles to ever play the game retired, trades, you've got to deal with everything. They're two of my best friends, and we're not on the same team anymore."

3) The ' Goal Line Stand, Part I' Award 🙅‍♂️: The Eagles' defense

The Jaguars had a 1st and Goal near the end of the first half, and the Eagles stopped them on four straight plays.

They forced a Chris Rodriguez fumble (I thought it was out, but not conclusive enough to overturn) on first down. Incomplete fade on second down. Pass breakup by Quinyon Mitchell on 3rd down. Great tackle by Zack Baun on a run play for a loss of 6 on 4th down.

Great stand.

4) The 'Goal Line Stand, Part II' Award 🙅‍♂️🙅‍♂️: Eagles fans

About halfway through the fourth quarter, once again the Jags had a 1st and Goal from the 1. This time Eagles fans forced the Jaguars to repeatedly shoot themselves in the foot. The Jags committed a false start and two (!) delay of game penalties, which were clearly at least partly the result of crowd noise.

Tottenham Hotspur Stadium was packed with Eagles fans, and it was the loudest I've heard them in quite a while.

5) The 'Oh There He Is Award 👆: Jalen Carter

Carter became the highest-paid interior defensive lineman in the NFL this offseason, but he hasn't yet played like it.

Playing for the first time in a few weeks without a cast on his wrist, Carter had two sacks/fumbles, and he affected the game all day.

Breadman being Breadman pic.twitter.com/9qctV4Qc8a — Philadelphia Eagles (@Eagles) October 11, 2026

The Eagles can use more of that on a consistent basis.

6) The 'Bang Your Head Against a Brick Wall' Award 🧱: The Eagles' second half play-calling

Desperately trying to hold onto a four-point lead for nearly the entirety of the second half, the Eagles repeatedly tried to run the ball on early downs, which simply wasn't ever going to work with a makeshift offensive line, and without their top three running backs.

In total, the Eagles ran it 18 times for 22 yards. Oof. And when they weren't running it, they were tossing screen passes that had no chance. For example, Dameon Pierce was on the practice squad earlier this week, and he somehow got 5 targets. The result was 2 catches for -2 yards, with a long of 1 yard, lol.

7) The 'Great Player' Award ✨: Parker Washington

Washington had 6 catches for 124 yards and 2 TDs. He made this spectacular catch on fourth down that beat good coverage by Riq Woolen.

An unbelievably clutch play from Parker Washington. @PHIvsJAX on NFL Network

Stream on @NFLPlus pic.twitter.com/C7Y6hQ0Coc — NFL (@NFL) October 11, 2026

The long kickoff return aside, that was clearly the play of the day.

8) The 'Shrug' Award 🤷‍♂️: Jalen Hurts

Hurts finished 21 of 40 for 220 yards, 1 TD, and 0 INTs.

The offense was stuck in quicksand for most of the second half, but he put points on the board in the first half, and he made plays when it mattered at the end of the game.

DARIUS COOPER, 62-YARD TOUCHDOWN



EAGLES TAKE THE LEAD.@PHIvsJAX on NFL Network

Stream on @NFLPlus pic.twitter.com/eKpCwhW8QZ — NFL (@NFL) October 11, 2026

Hurts has absolutely nothing to work with. Four of the Eagles' Week 1 offensive line starters were out, as was Saquon Barkley, and his best receiver by a country mile in DeVonta Smith.

His deep throw to Dontayvion Wicks in the face of instant pressure on a Jags blitz probably should have been a touchdown, but Wicks couldn't run it down. Wicks runs good routes, but he also runs a 4.62.

I'd have to rewatch for more of a full-game review, but big picture, while the Eagles' defense pulled most of the weight, Hurts did enough to beat a very good team.

9) The 'Nuts From the Start' Award 🥜: The opening kickoff

From the opening kickoff to the final kick, this will be a very memorable Eagles regular season game against an AFC opponent.

Jeremiah Trotter got into a fight with Jags LB Bryan Thomas. Both players were ejected. That kick was also returned for a touchdown, but called back on a hold.

There was a touchdown, four penalties, and two ejections on the first play of the game, and it didn't even count. That should've been the first hint that it was going to be a wild game.

10) The 'Rest Disadvantage' Award 🥱: The Eagles' next game

The Eagles' next opponent is the Carolina Panthers. The Eagles will fly back to Philadelphia from London Sunday night, and try to catch up on rest. It used to be that teams had their bye after playing in Europe, but the Eagles opted against that this season. They'll face a Panthers team that had a Week 5 bye.

They'll try to stop the freefall, but, really, it's probably time to start questioning if this team should have an eye toward their long-term interests instead of any Super Bowl aspirations in 2026.

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