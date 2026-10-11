Eagles Week 5 stock watch: Some key third down plays, but absolutely no run game

Just when you thought you could mentally check out — let your Eagles anxiety go and lower your expectations — the Eagles break your heart again.

Underdogs by more than a touchdown and missing more than a half dozen key starters, the Eagles and their stout defense shocked the high-powered Jaguars in London, scratching and clawing to yet another late fourth quarter lead.

But then, as is formula for this team, a collapse and disappearing offense gave way to a second straight devastating loss, 19-17, to the Jaguars in London Sunday morning.

After blowing another fourth quarter lead, the Eagles got a little gift in the form of a missed extra point on a high snap from Jacksonville's special teams, trailing by two instead of three with a few minutes left. After their own three and out, the Birds' defense forced a Jags three-and-out and Jalen Hurts marched the Birds into Jake Elliott's field goal range.

The made 48-yard field goal wasn't enough. Bad special teams return coverage put the Jaguars in field goal range immediately with one second left. They could have kicked it in the end zone. They could have tackled the Ameer Abdullah man one second later.

Cam Little made it look like a chip shot and the Eagles fell for the third straight week.

As we calmly wait for our heart rates to return normal, here's a look at something to feel good about, and not so good about after one of the worst Eagles' losses in recent memory:

Stock up: Eagles on third down 📈

The Eagles nearly became the first team in NFL history to go 0-12 on third down and win a football game by double digits last week, as they imploded late against the Rams in an avoidable and frustrating loss.

We'll just repeat that stat — the Eagles went 0-for-12 on third down last week.

They didn't have another chance at history Sunday in London, as they went 4-6 on third down in the first half (before the second half offense fell off a cliff going one for their next seven) and looked comfortable, poised and quite often successful playing situational football.

Some of the turnaround (at least for 30 minutes) is due to the return of Dallas Goedert, the big reliable body Jalen Hurts targets quite often when the Eagles need a conversion. But some other weapons contributed too.

On a key drive in the second quarter, the Eagles made good on a third and eight before an 18-yard catch and run to Dontayvion Wicks on third and 10 moved the Eagles into the red zone. Two negative plays followed, putting the Eagles in an ugly third and goal from the JAX 17 yardline. The Birds drew a pass interference call — which doesn't count as a conversion on the stat sheet — to set up a game-tying Will Shipley touchdown run.

Even more impressive, a third and 10 on the Eagles next drive resulted in a wide open Darius Cooper scoring a 62-yard touchdown.

DARIUS COOPER, 62-YARD TOUCHDOWN



EAGLES TAKE THE LEAD.@PHIvsJAX on NFL Network

Stream on @NFLPlus pic.twitter.com/eKpCwhW8QZ — NFL (@NFL) October 11, 2026

For whatever reason, the Eagles' offense is unrecognizable in the second half — and this stock up section, like the Eagles themselves, is blemished and flawed. Still, 6-for-15 is better than 0-for-12.

Stock down: The run game 📉

The Eagles' run game has to be graded on a curve. Saquon Barkley and Tank Bigsby didn't suit up Sunday. Their offensive line is now proceeding without a Hall of Fame right tackle and two other offensive lineman who would otherwise be starting (Drew Kendall is hurt, Cam Jurgens got traded).

Fourth string RB Dameon Pierce didn't have much of a chance to begin with in Week 5, especially after Will Shipley was hurt and later ruled out with a foot injury.

But my goodness, how can you win in the NFL when you run 18 times for 22 yards (1.2 yards per rush)?

The Jaguars made the Eagles completely one-dimensional and Pierce ran into brick wall after brick wall. Hurts gave him no help, as the QB didn't have any scramble opportunities and Sean Mannion and company schemed up zero designed runs for the typically run savvy quarterback.

As a result, Jacksonville held the football for 35:02. It's hard to win without running the ball well, and even harder when you don't have the football much.

Philadelphia is obviously hoping this is only a today problem. Neither Barkley nor Bigsby are on the IR, and each should return in the next few weeks. But the bigger issue can't be minimized. They entered the week 16th in the NFL in ground yards per game. Adding just 22 yards to their total isn't going to help.