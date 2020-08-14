Eagles chat with Jimmy Kempski, noon

The Philadelphia Eagles have begun practicing in private at their 2020 training camp. On Monday, the pads will go on, and the media will be in attendance. Practice notes will be aplenty.

Until then, got questions or comments? Jimmy Kempski has you covered on whatever may be on your mind about the Birds. Are the Eagles in the clear now that everyone is back from their COVID quarantines? What effect will the contract extensions for George Kittle and Travis Kelce have on Zach Ertz? What can we glean from the re-signing of Vinny Curry, and how does the retirement of Jatavis Brown affect the Eagles' linebacking corps?

Beginning at noon today, Jimmy will take your questions in another Eagles chat. Be sure to join him here:

