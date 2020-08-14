More Sports:

August 14, 2020

Eagles chat with Jimmy Kempski, noon

By Jimmy Kempski
PhillyVoice Staff
Carroll - Jason Peters Eagles Training Camp Thom Carroll/PhillyVoice

Oh how I've missed watching trainers stretch out Jason Peters.

The Philadelphia Eagles have begun practicing in private at their 2020 training camp. On Monday, the pads will go on, and the media will be in attendance. Practice notes will be aplenty.

Until then, got questions or comments? Jimmy Kempski has you covered on whatever may be on your mind about the Birds. Are the Eagles in the clear now that everyone is back from their COVID quarantines? What effect will the contract extensions for George Kittle and Travis Kelce have on Zach Ertz? What can we glean from the re-signing of Vinny Curry, and how does the retirement of Jatavis Brown affect the Eagles' linebacking corps?

A look at the 28 training camp trades the Eagles have made since 2010 | Three trades that make sense for the Eagles

Beginning at noon today, Jimmy will take your questions in another Eagles chat. Be sure to join him here:

Jimmy Kempski
jimmy@phillyvoice.com

