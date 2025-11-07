Eagles-Packers: Staff picks, betting odds, and more for a Monday night marquee

Monday night brings a matchup that's been anticipated since last year's playoffs, and has only had the fires stoked in the months since through heated "Tush Push" debate and a blockbuster trade for one of the NFL's best pass rushers: Eagles-Packers at Lambeau Field.

Jalen Hurts and the Eagles, to start a run of dominance straight to a Super Bowl title, knocked the Packers out of the playoffs in the Wild Card round last year, on the back of Dallas Goedert's mean stiff arms and an outright blowout in the turnover battle.

The Packers, who stalled out and saw their season end with three Jordan Love interceptions that day, went into the offseason looking for that next step to boost them into a title contender – while leading a polarizing debate elsewhere – and found it just before the 2025 season's start with the NFC re-defining acquisition of edge rusher Micah Parsons.

The Eagles are 6-2, and after a two-week run of struggles and consecutive losses, they got back on track with two straight wins to get to a much-needed bye week to rest and recover for the back half of the season. Plus, they have some reinforcements on the way between an unretired Brandon Graham and trade acquisitions Jaire Alexander and Jaelan Phillips.

The Packers are 5-2-1, and stand as one of the conference's better teams within a tough NFC North, but they are getting banged up and just lost breakout tight end Tucker Kraft for the year with a torn ACL.

Will the Eagles hit their stride coming back from their break? Or will the Packers make a statement?

Here are the betting odds and the PV staff's predictions for Week 10...

Jimmy Kempski (6-2)

Eagles 24, Packers 20

The Eagles should be rested and spry coming out of the bye, and they probably played their best football of the season in the two games preceding it.

• Passing game starting to come together while keeping opposing defenses guessing... ✔️

• Rushing attack showing signs of life... ✔️

• Interior defensive line beginning to make some noise... ✔️

• Edge rusher reinforcements on the way... ✔️

Meanwhile, the Packers lost an ugly game at home to the Panthers Week 9. They will be without their best weapon in the passing game in TE Tucker Kraft, and likely also without their best wide receiver, Jayden Reed. Those guys do a lot of damage in the intermediate areas of the field as well as after the catch in ways that their other receivers do not.

The Packers have talent, and their defense has been very good so far this season. They are stout against the run, and then obviously Micah Parsons has given their pass rush a big jolt. However, they have only forced five turnovers this season, second-worst in the NFL, and they're playing an Eagles team that has only turned it over three times this season, least in the NFL.

I like the Eagles' chances of winning the turnover battle, and in turn, the game.

Evan Macy (5-3)

Eagles 27, Packers 24

The Eagles are a pretty good team coming off a bye week. Not only did they put everything together for a full 60-minute win against the Giants before their week off, but they are going to have a healthy team — boasting reinforcements from the trade deadline — and I think the combination of a well-rested and prepared offense with a defense that will be deeper and more talented in Week 10 leads to a narrow victory. The true test, to me, is next week, against a Lions team that is a true contender in the NFC. The Packers aren't in the elite tier, and a loss to the Eagles — again — will solidify that.

Geoff Mosher (6-2)

Eagles 26, Packers 20

The Packers appear to play to the level of their opponent – hence their losses to the Panthers and Browns and tie against the Cowboys compared to wins against the Lions, Commanders (In Week 2, when Washington was healthy), and the Steelers in Pittsburgh.

The Eagles are obviously a very good team, so I'm expecting the Packers to play better. But the reality is they've lost their star tight end, Tucker Kraft, for the year and have a banged-up receiver corps. Josh Jacobs has also been playing through an ankle injury and, like Saquon Barkley, has seen a drop in his efficiency.

On the flip side, the Eagles should be healthier coming out of the bye and well rested. Games between these teams have been close, and somewhat ugly. The Packers blew a lead twice in the season opener last year in Brazil and were trailing by just 6 in the fourth quarter of last year's NFC Wild Card game.

I'm expecting a game that could go either way in the fourth quarter, but the Eagles thrive in those situations and find a way to pull it out.

Nick Tricome (5-3)

Eagles 30, Packers 20

I think the Eagles come out swinging here.

They'll be (mostly) healthy again, they'll have a shot in the arm from Brandon Graham being back in uniform, and from the looks of the past two weeks against the Vikings and Giants before the bye, they could be rolling out an increasingly better game plan.

It feels like the Eagles are getting stronger at just the right time, while the Packers are reeling a bit now from an upset loss to Carolina last week and from losing Tucker Kraft for the season in the process.

Green Bay just seems vulnerable. In fairness, the Eagles have had their spots for that, too. But I don't think the Packers expected that, really, after getting Parsons.

The Eagles can still outmatch them, and I think they will.

