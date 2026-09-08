Eagles power ranking roundup: Week 1

Are power rankings completely dumb and meaningless? Yes. Yes, they are. However, personally speaking, whenever I see them, I click. And now that I've sucked you in with promises of many power rankings, you'll read it and like it.

Here's where people around the country have the Eagles ranked before Week 1 of the regular season. Oh, and here's our version of these sellout rankings, too.

Philly sees a minor drop after first-round pick Makai Lemon didn't hit the ground running in preseason action and trade acquisition Jonathan Greenard continued dealing with a nagging pectoral injury, but the Eagles should be fine otherwise. I think we're all eager to see what new OC Sean Mannion's attack can do.

#JimmySays: The good news with Greenard is that he did not start the season on the PUP list, meaning that the Eagles think that he won't miss more than four games. We'll see on Wednesday if he is practicing yet. The other good Greenard-adjacent news is that Jalyx Hunt had a fantastic camp and Nolan Smith came on late. The Eagles also get to play a couple of bad teams Week 1 (Commanders) and Week 2 (Titans).

Milestone to watch: Jalen Hurts becoming the third quarterback with at least 75 career rushing touchdowns. Hurts has 63 rushing TDs. He would join Allen (79) and Cam Newton (75) as the only signal-callers to reach 75. Last season, he had a career low since becoming the full-time starter in rushing attempts (105), yards (421) and touchdowns (eight). But he looked faster this summer when breaking from the pocket or executing designed runs.

#JimmySays: After Hurts' 63 rushing TDs, there's a big gap to the next guys on the list, Otto Graham (44) and Steve Young (43).

We know WR A.J. Brown is gone. What a new-look, Jalen Hurts-led offense − one that's largely been under wraps publicly all summer − will look like on game day is one of the league's more compelling mysteries entering the season.

#JimmySays: The Eagles have won more games (50) than any other NFL franchise the last four years. Putting them in the back half of the league is asinine.

The Eagles were under center for about 35% of their training camp snaps, according to PhillyVoice.com, which is a big change for Jalen Hurts. The Eagles were at 21.8% snaps under center and 15.6% in 2024, PhillyVoice.com said. The change to offensive coordinator Sean Mannion, who has never called plays in the NFL, and a much different scheme makes the Eagles tough to project going into the season.

#JimmySays: Oh hey, PhillyVoice.com, that's the company that I work for.

A pair of joint practices in New England didn’t go well for the Eagles offense, which dealt with wide receiver injuries in training camp and a learning curve under new coordinator Sean Mannion. That, of course, sets up an important season for Jalen Hurts, who threw more interceptions during camp than you’d like. Still, the defense should be good, and the running game has a high floor.

#JimmySays: Jalen Hurts has 82 career regular season starts (57-25), 10 in the playoffs (6-4), two Super Bowl appearances (1-1), and 42 starts in college (38-4); and we're zeroing in on two joint practices in mid-August when he was missing two starting WRs as some kind of big picture analysis of the upcoming season? Lol really?

This is still a talented team that didn't play well last season. The offense has to be better in a lot of ways this year or heads might roll after the season.

#JimmySays: CBS bringing the 🔥 analysis right off the bat.

Average power ranking of the six media outlets above

Week 1: 10.0

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