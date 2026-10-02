Eagles-Rams: Staff picks, betting odds, and more for a now crucial Week 4

The Eagles are getting no breathers after laying an egg Monday night in Chicago.

The "superteam" Rams are coming, and while they're definitely not crushing teams out of the gate like many figured they would, they're still plenty capable of tossing aside a Philadelphia team that looked wholly disconnected on both sides of the ball in that 27-7 drubbing from Chicago.

So is this a rebound week, or the start of a Birds spiral?

Here are our staff's picks and predictions for Week 4...

• GAME INFO •

2026 Week 4

Eagles (2-1) vs. Rams (1-2)

Sunday, 1:00 p.m. ET | Lincoln Financial Field (Philadelphia, PA)

BROADCAST INFO

TV: FOX ( Kevin Burkhardt, Tom Brady, Erin Andrews, Tom Rinaldi )

RADIO: 94.1 WIP (Merrill Reese, Mike Quick)

BETTING LINES

2026 Week 4 Betting Odds

Sportsbook Spread Money Line Total O/U DraftKings LAR -3 LAR -162

PHI +136 43.5 FanDuel LAR -3 LAR -156

PHI +132 43.5 BetRivers LAR -3 LAR -165

PHI +135 43.5 BetMGM LAR -3 LAR -165

PHI +138 43.5 Caesars LAR -3 LAR -159

PHI +134 43.5

*Lines as of Tuesday, Sep. 29

Jimmy Kempski (2-1)

Rams 27, Eagles 23

The Rams are 1-2, but obviously they are a very talented football team, with an MVP quarterback and one of the best wide receiver duos in the NFL. They got waxed Week 1 in Australia, partly because of idiotic travel plans, but have played a lot better since, and frankly were robbed of a win in Denver Week 3.

Conversely, on both sides of the ball, the Eagles have looked sloppy, disorganized, and they have surprisingly been beaten in the trenches through the first three weeks of the season. The only reason they're 2-1 is because Jalen Hurts made a bunch of plays against bad teams the first two weeks. That is not a sustainable winning formula, and sure enough when they finally played a decent team, they got thoroughly outclassed, even with that team starting a quarterback who hadn't thrown a pass in a real game in three years.

During the Nick Sirianni era, we've seen the Eagles figure out ways to beat good teams, but it's hard to see that here with the way they look at the start of this season, even with Hurts playing reasonably well.

MORE: A look at the biggest issue the Eagles must resolve

Geoff Mosher (2-1)

Eagles 27, Rams 23

I am usually not a prisoner of the moment, which is why I accurately predicted last week in this space that I would be kicking myself for the picking the Eagles to the beat the Bears. I didn't want to bite the low-hanging "they can't lose to Case Keenum" fruit, but I did, ignoring the obvious issues confronting the Eagles.

In the same vein, I don't view this matchup as an automatic loss. The Rams are also having issues, getting destroyed in their season opener Down Under and blowing a 16-point lead to Denver. They're also an aging team traveling to the East Coast for a 1 p.m. game. I expect this game to be close, but I don't see an immediate remedy for the Eagles' run offense.

I do, however, see a bounce-back effort from the defense and Jalen Hurts.

Evan Macy (2-1)

Rams 28, Eagles 17

I don't believe we've seen the Eagles play well yet. Which isn't to say they won't. But in Week 4, it would be a leap of faith to expect something different than we've seen over 180 minutes this season.

The teams that win the Super Bowl don't always have it all together in Week 4. The Eagles are still figuring out the new Sean Mannion offense and the Vic Fangio defense historically plays better later in the year. This isn't a pessimistic pick, I just don't think the Eagles are currently firing on all cylinders and that's what it'll take to beat the Rams.

The Rams are a Super Bowl favorite for a reason, they can run and pass, the defense is loaded (even with Myles Garrett sidelined) and I am picking a loss — hopefully a closer one than my prediction — to further test the evolving Eagles.

Nick Tricome (2-1)

Rams 27, Eagles 10

This one's pretty straightforward for me.

If the Eagles couldn't be a competent football team against the Bears when they were down to Case Keenum, they're not going to beat a Sean McVay-coached Rams team with Matthew Stafford playing, even when they're going to be down Myles Garrett and Puka Nacua.

No blocked kick at the last second is going to save them this time, not from whatever they put on the field last week – which I doubt even gets fixed in a week.

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