The three best plays from an otherwise tedious Eagles preseason opener

The Eagles' preseason began Saturday night down in Baltimore.

The offensive starters and most of the ones on defense sat, like they usually do at this time of year, while the reserves lined up and through the first half, struggled heavily to move the football.

In other words, it was a pretty miserable watch of a 24-7 loss to the Ravens. Preseason football for you. At least there was a Cole Payton touchdown throw at the end.

But there were a few defensive moments to highlight for guys who still have a lot to gain in the roster battle.

Here's a recap...

Ty it up

On a 2nd and 10 of Baltimore's first drive, Ty Robinson blew right past his blocker and swallowed up quarterback Tyler Huntley for a sack and a seven-yard loss, which soon set up a fourth down and a missed field goal by the Ravens that kept the game scoreless for a while longer.

Robinson, the fourth-round defensive tackle drafted out of Nebraska in 2025, started training camp on the wrong foot, but got better as practices progressed and then got his sack immediately into Saturday night.

That should be a decent boost to his roster chances, and hopefully a sign that his development is trending upward – it just might've had some growing pains.

Trot all over

Just before Robinson's big sack, third-year linebacker Jeremiah Trotter Jr. rushed straight into the backfield and tripped up Huntley for one of his own, getting enough of a swipe at the Ravens quarterback's foot as he tried to step up into the pocket to instead bring him down for no gain.

“This is a guy that I believe is a STARTING linebacker in the NFL.”@RossTuckerNFL raves over Eagles LB Jeremiah Trotter Jr.: pic.twitter.com/f12NQn8Ffd — Ross Tucker Podcast (@RossTuckerPod) August 15, 2026

And that was only the start for Trotter. He was everywhere in his snaps on Saturday night, making five tackles in total and applying constant pressure, which included the below play where Trotter barreled straight through a gap at the line, then shuffled right past the running back trying to block to hurry up a throw that fell incomplete over the middle (and went toward a lot of white Philadelphia jerseys).

Jeremiah Trotter has been everywhere in the 1st Quarter for the Eagles, here blitzing up the middle on a 3rd and 6 Pass that fell incomplete over the middle. Trotter has 4 tackles and a Sack as the Eagles Defense has been fast and physical.#Ravens #Eagles #NFLTwitter #NFL pic.twitter.com/E37WdmSbyW — All 22 Films (@All_22_NFL_Cuts) August 15, 2026

Zack Baun stands as the Eagles' leading linebacker, and Jihaad Campbell looks set to take up the spot right next to him in his Year 2 now that Nakobe Dean is in Vegas.

Trotter, though, looks like he's growing, along with learning how to scan the play and better react on it at the NFL pace.

He's still just 23 years old, and with the benefit of the Eagles being set at starting linebacker for the next year or so, he still has time to develop into something greater, while maybe being able to offer some dependable depth for the here and now.

Ringo (slightly) redeems himself

If we're gonna be blunt about it, Kelee Ringo got torched last preseason, proceeded to have an unimpactful 2025, then had that brutal spot in the regular season finale against Washington – with the starters resting – where he turned away from Commanders QB Josh Johnson at the goal line to let him run in free for a touchdown without any resistance.

This preseason, Ringo's name hasn't popped up much, if at all, which after a while, leads an Eagles roster with only so many spots to start to move on.

And it looked like Saturday night wasn't going to help his cause.

Ringo got crossed up in coverage with Michael Carter over the middle for Ja'Kobi Lane's touchdown catch over the middle. Then, a Baltimore drive later, got tagged for a defensive pass interference call that pushed the Ravens 16 yards up from the Philadelphia 21 up to the 5.

That could've been a killer not even a full half into the preseason.

But Ringo hung in there.

On the next play, the cornerback stuck with Ravens receiver Xavier Guillory as he sprinted across the back of the end zone, and stepped in front of quarterback Joe Fagnano's pass for the pick.

It was a huge swing for the Eagles (preseason considering) just before the end of the first half, and a huge break for Ringo.

He's still likely facing an uphill battle to make the roster at this point, but that interception will probably keep him afloat for the time being.

Kelee Ringo is still a special teams guy, but this was fun pic.twitter.com/AXraW1a8u1 — Alexis Chassen (@Lovelybuckeye) August 16, 2026

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