Eagles rookie NFL player comparisons: Quez Watkins

During this dead period of the offseason, we've been comparing each of the Eagles' rookies to current or former NFL players. Today we'll take a look at sixth-round wide receiver Quez Watkins.



Previous Eagles rookie player comparisons

Jalen Reagor | Jalen Hurts | Davion Taylor

K'Von Wallace | Jack Driscoll | John Hightower | Shaun Bradley



When we looked at John Hightower above, we found a semi-obscure comp in Steve Breaston. With Watkins, we came up with a similarly obscure receiver who played around the same time as Breaston in Bears speedster Johnny Knox. Remember him? First, a look at their measurables:

Measurable Quez Watkins Johnny Knox Height 6'0 6'1 Weight 185 185 Arm length 32 7/8" 31" Hand size 9" 9" 40 yard dash 4.35 4.29 Vertical jump 36 1/2" 35" Broad jump 125" 122" 3-cone 7.28 6.81 20 yard shuttle 4.36 4.24





As you can see, both players ran blazing 40's. Watkins tested slightly better in the jumps, while Knox fared significantly better in the agility drills.

Knox was a promising young receiver and kick returner for the Bears, but his career was cut short when his back was bent backwards during a collision while diving for a fumble. He required immediate surgery to repair his spinal cord, and never played again. In the three seasons he did play, his numbers were very good:

Johnny Knox Rec Yards YPC TD 2009 45 527 11.7 5 2010 51 960 18.8 5 2011 37 727 19.6 2



Knox serves as an example of a Day 3 (fifth round) speed guy from a smaller school (Abilene Christian) who contributed immediately. Watkins, a Day 3 guy coming from Southern Mississippi, won't be expected to make an impact in the regular offense as a rookie, but it can happen.



Here's a highlight reel of Knox. Please excuse the poor quality (were we really that far behind technologically 10 years ago?) and weird music choice:

Obviously, you would expect to see Knox getting behind the defense for long touchdowns, but what really stood out was his ability to go up and high-point balls for a smaller receiver. You see some of the same from Watkins' highlights. In addition to being a speed guy, he also has some contested catch ability:

Follow Jimmy & PhillyVoice on Twitter: @JimmyKempski | @thePhillyVoice

Like us on Facebook: PhillyVoice Sports

Add Jimmy's RSS feed to your feed reader