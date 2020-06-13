Eagles rookie NFL player comparisons: Quez Watkins

June 13, 2020
During this dead period of the offseason, we've been comparing each of the Eagles' rookies to current or former NFL players. Today we'll take a look at sixth-round wide receiver Quez Watkins.
Previous Eagles rookie player comparisons
Jalen Reagor | Jalen Hurts | Davion Taylor
K'Von Wallace | Jack Driscoll | John Hightower | Shaun Bradley
When we looked at John Hightower above, we found a semi-obscure comp in Steve Breaston. With Watkins, we came up with a similarly obscure receiver who played around the same time as Breaston in Bears speedster Johnny Knox. Remember him? First, a look at their measurables:
|Measurable
|Quez Watkins
|Johnny Knox
|Height
|6'0
|6'1
|Weight
|185
|185
|Arm length
|32 7/8"
|31"
|Hand size
|9"
|9"
|40 yard dash
|4.35
|4.29
|Vertical jump
|36 1/2"
|35"
|Broad jump
|125"
|122"
|3-cone
|7.28
|6.81
|20 yard shuttle
|4.36
|4.24
As you can see, both players ran blazing 40's. Watkins tested slightly better in the jumps, while Knox fared significantly better in the agility drills.
Knox was a promising young receiver and kick returner for the Bears, but his career was cut short when his back was bent backwards during a collision while diving for a fumble. He required immediate surgery to repair his spinal cord, and never played again. In the three seasons he did play, his numbers were very good:
|Johnny Knox
|Rec
|Yards
|YPC
|TD
|2009
|45
|527
|11.7
|5
|2010
|51
|960
|18.8
|5
|2011
|37
|727
|19.6
|2
Knox serves as an example of a Day 3 (fifth round) speed guy from a smaller school (Abilene Christian) who contributed immediately. Watkins, a Day 3 guy coming from Southern Mississippi, won't be expected to make an impact in the regular offense as a rookie, but it can happen.
Here's a highlight reel of Knox. Please excuse the poor quality (were we really that far behind technologically 10 years ago?) and weird music choice:
Obviously, you would expect to see Knox getting behind the defense for long touchdowns, but what really stood out was his ability to go up and high-point balls for a smaller receiver. You see some of the same from Watkins' highlights. In addition to being a speed guy, he also has some contested catch ability:
Follow Jimmy & PhillyVoice on Twitter: @JimmyKempski | @thePhillyVoice
Like us on Facebook: PhillyVoice Sports
Add Jimmy's RSS feed to your feed reader