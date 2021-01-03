Live updates/open thread, Week 17: Eagles vs. Washington

After a day filled with news about the Philadelphia Eagles, the actual game that the team will play on Sunday Night Football almost feels like an afterthought. The game itself will decide whether the Washington Football Team or the New York Giants will win the NFC East, but the Birds were officially eliminated a week ago.

In case you missed it, Carson Wentz reportedly is expected to request a trade this offseason, Howie Roseman and Doug Pederson will both return in 2021, Jim Schwartz won't, and the Eagles' 2021 opponents are now known.

All that's left to decide for the Eagles today is where they will end up in the draft order. In order to be picking as high as possible, the Eagles are holding out a slew of starters. The Football Team, meanwhile, are all hands on deck, as QB Alex Smith, RB Antonio Gibson, and WR Terry McLaurin are all expected to play through their various injuries.

The line for this game has fluctuated quite a bit all week. At last check, the Eagles were 6.5-point underdogs, according to the consensus odds at TheLines.com. Here are our staff writer picks, and who some others around the country are picking.

Feel free to discuss the game in the comments below the live tracker:

