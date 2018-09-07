More Events:

September 07, 2018

Seven events you should know about this weekend

On Saturday, one of Philly's wackiest events turns 10. The next day, prepare for pickles

Cummings_Headshot_2016-Final.jpg
By Sinead Cummings
PhillyVoice Staff
Festivals Weekend
Carroll - City Hall and the Philadelphia Skyline Thom Carroll/PhillyVoice

City Hall and the Philadelphia skyline.

There's a lot going on this weekend in Philly and the surrounding suburbs.

On Saturday, one of Philly's wackiest events turns 10 and there's also a huge, free concert. The next day, two festivals will celebrate two controversial vegetables – you either hate 'em or you love 'em.

Below we've rounded up seven events you should know about this weekend, so check them out and start making plans.

The Philly Naked Bike Ride is turning 10

Don't be shocked to see thousands of nude and barely-clothed cyclists riding through Philly on Saturday evening.

If you want to participate in the Philly Naked Bike Ride, there's no need to register. Just show up at the meet-up location, which will be announced here 24 hours prior to the ride.

Students can visit Philly's museums for free during CollegeFest

Campus Philly's CollegeFest will take place Saturday in front of City Hall. There will be games, giveaways and more. 

Also, students who register at CollegeFest will receive free admission all day to places like the Philadelphia Museum of Art, Franklin Institute and Museum of the American Revolution.

Free tribute concert in West Philly to pay respect to Aretha Franklin

The Neighborhood-to-Neighborhood (N2N) street festival will celebrate the "Queen of Soul" on Saturday.

Performers include Grammy-nominated Kelly Price, Grammy-winner Monica and R&B artist Keke Wyatt. They will sing a mix of Franklin's hits as well as some of their own.

Pickledelphia: A huge pickle festival is coming to Philly

On Sunday, pickle fans are invited to gather at The Schmidt's Commons, where there will be a huge selection of pickle foods to try – including pickle ice cream.

If that sounds like your scene, grab a ticket early. More than 50,000 people have clicked "Going" or "Interested" on the Facebook event page.

Did you know there's a huge, annual mushroom festival just outside Philly?

OK, so you're not a pickle fan. No big dill. There's also a mushroom festival this weekend in the Mushroom Capital of the World, which happens to be very close to Philadelphia.

The festival will take place Saturday and Sunday, and will include carnival games, a car show and hundreds of vendors.

Doylestown Arts Festival returns for 27th year

On both Saturday and Sunday, visitors will have the opportunity to browse the work of hundreds of artists. 

Also, there will be pottery and glass blowing demonstrations, as well as live music on multiple stages.

Distrito is throwing a fiesta for its 10th anniversary

Enjoy tacos, quesadillas and margaritas outside the Mexican restaurant in University City on Saturday. 

If you're a University of Pennsylvania, Wharton School or Drexel University student, you'll receive free admission with a valid student ID.

Follow Sinéad & PhillyVoice on Twitter: @sineadpatrice | @thePhillyVoice
Like us on Facebook: PhillyVoice
Add Sinéad's RSS feed to your feed reader
Have a news tip? Let us know.

Cummings_Headshot_2016-Final.jpg

Sinead Cummings
PhillyVoice Staff

sinead@phillyvoice.com

Read more Festivals Weekend Philadelphia Museums Arts & Culture Free Family-Friendly Concerts Food & Drink Music

Just In

Must Read

Eagles

Handing out 10 awards from the Eagles-Falcons game
090718JordanHicks

Investigations

GoFundMe says Johnny Bobbitt Jr. will receive the remaining balance from fundraiser
Kate McClure Johnny

Food & Drink

The new Little Baby's Ice Cream shop opens tonight with cannabis-flavored ice cream
Little Baby's Ice Cream

Eagles

The good, bad and ugly from Eagles-Falcons
090718-JayAjayi-USAToday

Addiction

Navy veteran describes 'slippery slope' into opioid addiction – and his journey out
Carroll - Opioid Recovery

SEPTA

SEPTA responds to gross video of bed bugs on Northeast Philly bus
Septa Bus

Escapes

Limited - Palm Springs

Deals & Tips -- Greater Palm Springs: Fall Getaways, 45% Off
Limited - Los Cabos

$697 & up -- Los Cabos Stay at All-Inclusive Resort Stay with Flights

 *
Limited - Maui Hawaii

$1199 & up -- 5-Night Maui Beachfront Escape with Flights

 *
Listed by
Some taxes, fees additional.