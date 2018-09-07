There's a lot going on this weekend in Philly and the surrounding suburbs.

On Saturday, one of Philly's wackiest events turns 10 and there's also a huge, free concert. The next day, two festivals will celebrate two controversial vegetables – you either hate 'em or you love 'em.

Below we've rounded up seven events you should know about this weekend, so check them out and start making plans.

Don't be shocked to see thousands of nude and barely-clothed cyclists riding through Philly on Saturday evening.

If you want to participate in the Philly Naked Bike Ride, there's no need to register. Just show up at the meet-up location, which will be announced here 24 hours prior to the ride.

Campus Philly's CollegeFest will take place Saturday in front of City Hall. There will be games, giveaways and more.

Also, students who register at CollegeFest will receive free admission all day to places like the Philadelphia Museum of Art, Franklin Institute and Museum of the American Revolution.

The Neighborhood-to-Neighborhood (N2N) street festival will celebrate the "Queen of Soul" on Saturday.



Performers include Grammy-nominated Kelly Price, Grammy-winner Monica and R&B artist Keke Wyatt. They will sing a mix of Franklin's hits as well as some of their own.



On Sunday, pickle fans are invited to gather at The Schmidt's Commons, where there will be a huge selection of pickle foods to try – including pickle ice cream.

If that sounds like your scene, grab a ticket early. More than 50,000 people have clicked "Going" or "Interested" on the Facebook event page.

OK, so you're not a pickle fan. No big dill. There's also a mushroom festival this weekend in the Mushroom Capital of the World, which happens to be very close to Philadelphia.

The festival will take place Saturday and Sunday, and will include carnival games, a car show and hundreds of vendors.

On both Saturday and Sunday, visitors will have the opportunity to browse the work of hundreds of artists.

Also, there will be pottery and glass blowing demonstrations, as well as live music on multiple stages.

Enjoy tacos, quesadillas and margaritas outside the Mexican restaurant in University City on Saturday.

If you're a University of Pennsylvania, Wharton School or Drexel University student, you'll receive free admission with a valid student ID.

