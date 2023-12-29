Five college prospects who could interest the Eagles in the 2024 NFL Draft

December 29, 2023
During the college football season each year, as long as you're watching the games, we point out five players each week to keep an eye on who make logical sense for the Philadelphia Eagles in the following year's draft.
Note: We usually publish these on Saturdays, but there are a lot of good bowl games scheduled on Friday, so this version will include guys playing on Friday and Saturday.
Davis is a short, squatty back who isn't likely to run a fast 40 time but he can break tackles, he has impressive lateral agility, and he has some receiving chops. Watching his highlight reel, he gave me some Kenneth Walker vibes.
In 2023, Davis had 186 carries for 1066 yards (5.7 YPC) and 13 TDs. He also chipped in 29 receptions for 317 yards (10.9 YPC) and 7 TDs.
The Eagles have smaller shifty backs, no real power runner (the unused Rashaad Penny aside). Davis could add that element, but also be able to stay on the field on obvious passing downs because he's a competent receiver.
Tampa is a big, physical corner with ball skills in the same mold as Kelee Ringo.
#IowaState DB T.J. Tampa has excellent size, physicality and his closing speed on routes is apparent on tape and allows him to undercut routes.— Devin Jackson (@RealD_Jackson) October 12, 2023
Turns and finds the football in air on vertical routes and if he’s in trail position, has awareness to play through receiver’s hands. pic.twitter.com/0c6rZAYY2p
Ringo has started the last two games in relief of Darius Slay, and has played well. The Eagles are soon going to have to replace Slay and James Bradberry.
Over the last two seasons, Tampa has 84 tackles (8 for loss), 3 INTs, and 16 PBUs.
Burke is a former high school wide receiver who gets his hands on a lot of passes. He had a highly impressive 12 pass breakups as a freshman, 5 a season ago, and 9 in 2023. However, he only has 2 career INTs.
If there's a concern it's that he'll miss some tackles. Still, Burke has been a starter from Day 1 at a major college program and will be NFL ready whenever he is drafted.
In an Ohio State offense that is absolutely loaded with wide receiver talent, Stover has found a way to become a productive, efficient tight end, catching 41 passes for 576 yards (an impressive 14.0 YPC for a TE), and 5 TDs. Love his effort and ability after the catch:
Stover has good hands, he runs good routes, and he is also thought of as a good blocker. If there's a negative, it's that he won't be confused for Kyle Pitts on the athleticism front, but when you look at a player like the Cowboys' Jake Ferguson, for example, his measurables suck but he's simply a good football player because he does all the things well that tight ends need to do.
Robinson's game is all about speed, and he landed at No. 9 on Bruce Feldman's "Freaks" list.
He clocked a 4.47 40 this offseason and ran a quicker shuttle, 4.22. He also broad-jumped 10-7 and bench-pressed 400 pounds.
You can see that speed here:
Robinson is being thought of by some as a potential top 10 prospect. I don't see that. He only has 11.5 sacks in 30 career games. And at 6'3, 254, he's certainly not small, but he also doesn't have a hulking frame, like, say, Lukas Van Ness, for example, who went 13th overall despite a lack of impressive career production.
If Robinson were to fall to the back end of the first round, the Eagles could have interest, even after drafting Nolan Smith last April.
