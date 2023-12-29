Five college prospects who could interest the Eagles in the 2024 NFL Draft

During the college football season each year, as long as you're watching the games, we point out five players each week to keep an eye on who make logical sense for the Philadelphia Eagles in the following year's draft.

Note: We usually publish these on Saturdays, but there are a lot of good bowl games scheduled on Friday, so this version will include guys playing on Friday and Saturday.

Ray Davis, RB, Kentucky (5'10, 216): (22) Clemson vs. Kentucky, Friday, 12:00 p.m.

Davis is a short, squatty back who isn't likely to run a fast 40 time but he can break tackles, he has impressive lateral agility, and he has some receiving chops. Watching his highlight reel, he gave me some Kenneth Walker vibes.

In 2023, Davis had 186 carries for 1066 yards (5.7 YPC) and 13 TDs. He also chipped in 29 receptions for 317 yards (10.9 YPC) and 7 TDs.

The Eagles have smaller shifty backs, no real power runner (the unused Rashaad Penny aside). Davis could add that element, but also be able to stay on the field on obvious passing downs because he's a competent receiver.

T.J. Tampa, CB, Iowa State (6'2, 200): Memphis vs. Iowa State, Friday, 3:30 p.m.

Tampa is a big, physical corner with ball skills in the same mold as Kelee Ringo.