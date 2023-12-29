More Sports:

December 29, 2023

Five college prospects who could interest the Eagles in the 2024 NFL Draft

Kempski_Headshot_2016-Final.jpg
By Jimmy Kempski
PhillyVoice Staff
Eagles NFL
122623ChopRobinson Matthew O'Haren/USA TODAY Sports

Penn State EDGE Chop Robinson

During the college football season each year, as long as you're watching the games, we point out five players each week to keep an eye on who make logical sense for the Philadelphia Eagles in the following year's draft.

Note: We usually publish these on Saturdays, but there are a lot of good bowl games scheduled on Friday, so this version will include guys playing on Friday and Saturday.

Ray Davis, RB, Kentucky (5'10, 216): (22) Clemson vs. Kentucky, Friday, 12:00 p.m.

Davis is a short, squatty back who isn't likely to run a fast 40 time but he can break tackles, he has impressive lateral agility, and he has some receiving chops. Watching his highlight reel, he gave me some Kenneth Walker vibes.

In 2023, Davis had 186 carries for 1066 yards (5.7 YPC) and 13 TDs. He also chipped in 29 receptions for 317 yards (10.9 YPC) and 7 TDs.

The Eagles have smaller shifty backs, no real power runner (the unused Rashaad Penny aside). Davis could add that element, but also be able to stay on the field on obvious passing downs because he's a competent receiver.

T.J. Tampa, CB, Iowa State (6'2, 200): Memphis vs. Iowa State, Friday, 3:30 p.m.

Tampa is a big, physical corner with ball skills in the same mold as Kelee Ringo.

Ringo has started the last two games in relief of Darius Slay, and has played well. The Eagles are soon going to have to replace Slay and James Bradberry.

Over the last two seasons, Tampa has 84 tackles (8 for loss), 3 INTs, and 16 PBUs.

Denzel Burke, CB, Ohio State (6'1, 190): (9) Missouri vs. (7) Ohio State, Friday, 8:00 p.m.

Burke is a former high school wide receiver who gets his hands on a lot of passes. He had a highly impressive 12 pass breakups as a freshman, 5 a season ago, and 9 in 2023. However, he only has 2 career INTs. 

If there's a concern it's that he'll miss some tackles. Still, Burke has been a starter from Day 1 at a major college program and will be NFL ready whenever he is drafted.

Cade Stover, TE, Ohio State (6'4, 251): (9) Missouri vs. (7) Ohio State, Friday, 8:00 p.m.

In an Ohio State offense that is absolutely loaded with wide receiver talent, Stover has found a way to become a productive, efficient tight end, catching 41 passes for 576 yards (an impressive 14.0 YPC for a TE), and 5 TDs. Love his effort and ability after the catch:

Stover has good hands, he runs good routes, and he is also thought of as a good blocker. If there's a negative, it's that he won't be confused for Kyle Pitts on the athleticism front, but when you look at a player like the Cowboys' Jake Ferguson, for example, his measurables suck but he's simply a good football player because he does all the things well that tight ends need to do.

Chop Robinson, EDGE, Penn State (6'3, 254): (11) Ole Miss at (10) Penn State, Saturday, 12:00 p.m.

Robinson's game is all about speed, and he landed at No. 9 on Bruce Feldman's "Freaks" list.

He clocked a 4.47 40 this offseason and ran a quicker shuttle, 4.22. He also broad-jumped 10-7 and bench-pressed 400 pounds.

You can see that speed here:

Robinson is being thought of by some as a potential top 10 prospect. I don't see that. He only has 11.5 sacks in 30 career games. And at 6'3, 254, he's certainly not small, but he also doesn't have a hulking frame, like, say, Lukas Van Ness, for example, who went 13th overall despite a lack of impressive career production.

If Robinson were to fall to the back end of the first round, the Eagles could have interest, even after drafting Nolan Smith last April.

Previously profiled players

August 26

  1. Joe Alt, OT, Notre Dame
  2. Audric Estime, RB, Notre Dame
  3. Matthew Hayball, P, Vanderbilt
  4. Calen Bullock, S, USC
  5. Dorian Singer, WR, USC

September 2

  1. Blake Corum, RB, Michigan
  2. Rome Odunze, WR, Washington
  3. Olu Fashanu, OT, Penn State
  4. Maason Smith, DT, LSU
  5. Johnny Wilson, WR, Florida State

September 9

  1. Blake Fisher, OT, Notre Dame
  2. Demani Richardson, S, Texas A&M
  3. T'Vondre Sweat, DT, Texas
  4. J.C. Latham, OT, Alabama
  5. Braelon Allen, RB, Wisconsin

September 16

  1. Jer'Zhan Newton, iDL, Illinois
  2. Amarius Mims, OT, Georgia
  3. Kai Kroeger, P, South Carolina
  4. Jacoby Windmon, SAM, Michigan State
  5. Oronde Gadsden II, WR, Syracuse

September 23

  1. Tyler Guyton, OT, Oklahoma
  2. Dontay Corleone, DT, Cincinnati
  3. Jared Verse, EDGE, Florida State
  4. Barrett Carter, LB, Clemson
  5. Tory Taylor, P, Iowa

September 30

  1. Javon Bullard, S, Georgia
  2. Jimmy Horn, WR, Colorado
  3. Eric Gentry, LB, USC
  4. Graham Barton, OL, Duke
  5. Kool-Aid McKinstry, CB, Alabama

October 7

  1. Tyler Nubin, S, Minnesota
  2. Smael Mondon, Jr., LB, Georgia
  3. Jordan Morgan, OT, Arizona
  4. Kris Abrams-Draine, CB, Missouri
  5. Laiatu Latu, EDGE, UCLA

October 14

  1. Dallas Turner, EDGE, Alabama
  2. Deshawn Pace, LB, Cincinnati
  3. Bucky Irving, RB, Oregon
  4. Cooper Beebe, OG, Kansas State
  5. Kamren Kinchins, S, Miami

October 21

  1. Kalen King, CB, Penn State
  2. Emeka Egbuka, WR, Ohio State
  3. TreVeyon Henderson, RB, Ohio State
  4. Patrick Paul, OT, Houston
  5. Cole Bishop, S, Utah

October 28

  1. Kingsley Suamataia, OT, BYU
  2. Xavier Worthy, WR, Texas
  3. Frank Gore, Jr., RB, Southern Mississippi
  4. Tykee Smith, S, Georgia
  5. Nazir Stackhouse, DT, Georgia

November 4

  1. Cooper DeJean, S, Iowa
  2. Javon Foster, OT, Missouri
  3. Kamari Lassiter, CB, Georgia
  4. Bralen Trice, DE, Washington
  5. Trevin Wallace, LB, Kentucky

November 11

  1. Trey Benson, RB, Florida State
  2. Jack Nelson, OT, Wisconsin
  3. Ladd McConkey, WR, Georgia
  4. Josh Newton, CB TCU
  5. Jordan Burch, DE, Oregon

November 18

  1. Malik Washington, WR, Virginia
  2. Mohamed Kamara, Edge, Colorado State
  3. Xavier Watts, S, Notre Dame
  4. Taliese Fuaga, OT, Oregon State
  5. Jonathon Brooks, RB, Texas

November 25

  1. J.T. Tuimoloau, Edge, Ohio State
  2. Roman Wilson, WR, Michigan
  3. Xavier Truss, OG/OT, Georgia
  4. Terrion Arnold, CB, Alabama
  5. Edgerrin Cooper, LB, Texas A&M

December 2

  1. Quinyon Mitchell, CB, Toledo
  2. Justin Eboigbe, DL, Alabama
  3. Jaheim Bell, TE, Florida State
  4. Mike Sainristil, CB, Michigan
  5. Connor Colby, OL, Iowa

December 9

  1. Jordan Travis, QB, Florida State
  2. Kamar Hadden, CB, Tennessee
  3. Kiran Amegadjie, OT, Yale
  4. Landon Jackson, EDGE, Arkansas
  5. Beaux Limmer, iOL, Arkansas

December 16

  1. Clay Webb, iOL, Jacksonville State
  2. Carson Steele, RB, UCLA
  3. Malik Dunlap, CB, Texas Tech
  4. Malachi Corley, WR, Western Kentucky
  5. Lee Hunter, DT, UCF

December 23

  1. Jalen Green, EDGE, James Madison
  2. Sataoa Laumea, OT, Utah
  3. Dominick Puni, OL, Kansas
  4. Cedric Gray, LB, North Carolina
  5. James Williams, S, Miami

Follow Jimmy & PhillyVoice on Twitter: @JimmyKempski | thePhillyVoice

Like us on Facebook: PhillyVoice Sports

Add Jimmy's RSS feed to your feed reader

Kempski_Headshot_2016-Final.jpg

Jimmy Kempski
PhillyVoice Staff

jimmy@phillyvoice.com

Read more Eagles NFL Philadelphia Grocery shopping

Videos

Featured

Limited - NJ State Police

Help protect those who serve and keep us safe
Limited - Winterfest IBX Food Drive

Independence Blue Cross is hosting a food drive at IBX RiverRink Winterfest

Just In

Must Read

Transportation

Bringing a gun to airport security could cost owners their right to carry under proposed Pa. bill
PA Airport Gun Law

Sponsored

IBX hosting food drive at Winterfest
Limited - Winterfest IBX Food Drive

Mental Health

A constant worry about being sick increases risk of death, study finds
Worry Health Problems

Films

A film producer from Chester County hopes to make prescreenings at the Colonial Theatre an annual tradition
Grady Craig Colonial Theater.

Flyers

Five thoughts: Flyers' point streak finally snapped against Predators
Joel-Farabee-Flyers-Preds-12.21.23-NHL.jpg

Holiday

New Year's Eve fireworks show on the Delaware River to include Philly-themed soundtrack
New Years Fireworks Philly

© 2023 WWB Holdings, LLC. All rights reserved