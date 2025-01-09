More Sports:

January 09, 2025

Five college prospects who could interest the Eagles in the 2025 NFL Draft

The College Football Playoff is filled with future NFL players. Will any of them interest the Eagles in the NFL Draft?

By Jimmy Kempski
PhillyVoice Staff
Eagles NFL
010825DaniDennisSutton Joe Rondone/Imagn Images

Dani Dennis-Sutton (33)

During the college football season each year, as long as you're watching the games, we point out five players each week to keep an eye on who make logical sense for the Philadelphia Eagles in the following year's NFL Draft. This is usually a Saturday feature, but we're into bowl season now, and there are a couple of college football playoff semi-final games the next two days.

Dani Dennis-Sutton, EDGE, Penn State (6'5, 266): (7) Notre Dame vs. (6) Penn State, College Football Playoff Semifinal, Thursday, 7:30

Dennis-Sutton was a five-star recruit (28th nationally by 247 Sports, 7th by Rivals.com) who is an exceptional run defender, but not an uber-athletic pass rusher like teammate Abdul Carter. In 2024, he has 36 tackles (11 for loss), 6.5 sacks, a forced fumble, and 3 batted passes.

He does have some upside as a power rusher at the next level. Highlights:

Vic Fangio tends to like edge defenders who play the run well so that he can play lighter fronts. With Brandon Graham likely retiring, the Eagles will have a need for an early down run stopper on the edge, with some room to grow as a pass rusher.

Some sites had Dennis-Sutton as a first-round prospect this season. I think he's more of a late Day 2 guy, or even Day 3, but he can be a solid contributor to any defensive front. 

Kevin Winston, S, Penn State (6'2, 208): (7) Notre Dame vs. (6) Penn State, College Football Playoff Semifinal, Thursday, 7:30

Winston is an instinctive, physical, sure tackling defender who can play deep safety, dime linebacker, or even some slot against bigger receivers. A look:

Winston only has one full season as a starter under his belt, but he was still considered a Day 1 or Day 2 prospect before suffering what Penn State is only referring to as a long-term injury. (He will not play in this game.)

Howard Cross III, DT, Notre Dame (6'1, 288): (7) Notre Dame vs. (6) Penn State, College Football Playoff Semifinal, Thursday, 7:30

Cross is the son of longtime Giants tight end Howard Cross. He is an undersized defensive tackle, who wins with quickness and athleticism, as you would expect, and he lines up all over, including at the nose, even at around 290 pounds. Impressive change of direction here (via @AndrewMentock):

He reminds me a little of Milton Williams, though he's only two years younger than Williams because he's in his sixth season at Notre Dame.

Josh Simmons, OT, Ohio State (6’5 310): (8) Ohio State vs. (5) Texas, College Football Playoff Semifinal, Friday, 7:30

Simmons was a starting RT at San Diego State before transferring to Ohio State and becoming their starting LT. Obviously, he has left-right versatility and could serve as a swing tackle early in his career if the Eagles envision him as an eventual replacement for Lane Johnson. 

The trait that the Eagles loved about Andre Dillard when they took him in the first round was his nimble feet. To be clear, I am not comparing Simmons' overall game to Dillard's, but he too possesses great feet. (Video below via @Jordan Reid.)

Simmons' season is over after suffering a knee injury that is thought to be an ACL tear.

Most teams that select offensive linemen in the first round do so because they have an immediate need. Those guys almost always start as rookies. Teams might shy away from drafting Simmons in the first round because they may worry that he might not be ready to start immediately because of his injury. 

The Eagles care much less about getting immediate results from their offensive line draftees, and are more willing to be patient, which makes Simmons a clear player of interest, especially if he should fall to the end of the first round.

Tyleik Williams, DT, Ohio State (6'3, 327): (8) Ohio State vs. (5) Texas, College Football Playoff Semifinal, Friday, 7:30

Williams is obviously a big-bodied defensive lineman at 6'3, 327, and as you would expect he's a very good run stuffer. He's stout against doubles, and he is outstanding at two-gapping offensive linemen and then getting off blocks and making tackles. But he also has some sneaky quickness (see the 1:44 and 1:51 marks below): 


The Eagles need more interior linemen as it is, but especially if Milton Williams leaves in free agency.

Previously profiled players

August 31

  1. Nazir Stackhouse, DT, Georgia
  2. Oscar Delp, TE, Georgia
  3. Barrett Carter, LB, Clemson
  4. Wyatt Milum, OT, West Virginia
  5. Abdul Carter, EDGE, Penn State

September 7

  1. Colston Loveland, TE, Michigan
  2. Landon Jackson, EDGE, Arkansas
  3. Dontay Corleone, NT, Cincinnati
  4. Xavier Nwankpa, S, Iowa
  5. Anthony Belton, OT, NC State

September 14

  1. Malachi Moore, S, Alabama
  2. Jack Nelson, OT, Wisconsin
  3. Luther Burden, WR, Missouri
  4. Jordan Burch, DL, Oregon
  5. Caleb Prieskorn, TE, Ole Miss

September 21

  1. Kenneth Grant, NT, Michigan
  2. Collin Oliver, LB/EDGE, Oklahoma State
  3. Dasan McCullough, LB/DB, Oklahoma
  4. Emery Jones, OT, LSU
  5. Luke Lachey, TE, Iowa

September 28

  1. Deone Walker, NT, Kentucky
  2. Bryson Nesbit, TE, North Carolina
  3. Mykel Williams, EDGE, Georgia
  4. Deontae Lawson, LB, Alabama
  5. Jonah Savaiinaea, OG/OT, Arizona

October 5

  1. Nic Scourton, DL, Texas A&M
  2. Harold Fannin, TE, Bowling Green
  3. Patrick Payton, EDGE, Florida State
  4. Aireontae Ersery, OT, Minnesota
  5. Eric Gentry, LB, USC

October 12

  1. Gunnar Helm, TE, Texas
  2. Jonah Monheim, OL, USC
  3. J.T. Tuimoloau, EDGE, Ohio State
  4. Tre Harris, WR, Ole Miss
  5. Bradyn Swinson, EDGE, LSU

October 19

  1. Ashton Gillotte, DL, Louisville
  2. Jake Briningstool, TE, Clemson
  3. Nick Emmanwori, S/LB, South Carolina
  4. Smael Mondon, LB, Georgia
  5. David Bailey, EDGE/LB, Stanford

October 26

  1. Emeka Egbuka, WR, Ohio State
  2. Antwaun Powell-Ryland, EDGE, Virginia Tech
  3. Ajani Cornelius, OT, Oregon
  4. Connor Colby, OL, Iowa
  5. Tyler Warren, TE, Penn State

November 2

  1. Nick Singleton, RB, Penn State
  2. Oronde Gadsden II, TE, Syracuse
  3. Elic Ayomanor, WR, Stanford
  4. Josaiah Stewart, LB/EDGE, Michigan
  5. Shemar Turner, iDL, Texas A&M

November 9

  1. Jalon Walker, LB, Georgia
  2. Xavier Truss, OT, Georgia
  3. Walter Nolen, DT, Ole Miss
  4. Clay Webb, OL, Jacksonville State
  5. Mason Taylor, TE, LSU

November 16

  1. Xavier Watts, S, Notre Dame
  2. Armand Membou, OL, Missouri
  3. Derrick Harmon, DT, Oregon
  4. Terrance Ferguson, TE, Oregon
  5. Jaylin Noel, WR, Iowa State

November 23

  1. TreVeyon Henderson, RB, Ohio State
  2. Mikail Kamara, EDGE, Indiana
  3. Elijah Arroyo, TE, Miami
  4. Cameron Williams, OT, Texas
  5. Jalen Royals, WR, Utah State

November 30

  1. Mason Graham, DT, Michigan
  2. Kyle Kennard, EDGE, South Carolina
  3. Eli Stowers, TE, Vanderbilt
  4. Jayden Higgins, WR, Iowa State
  5. Joshua Gray, OT/OG, Oregon State

December 7

  1. Alfred Collins, DT, Texas
  2. Andrew Mukuba, S/CB, Texas
  3. Mike Green, EDGE, Marshall
  4. Jordan James, RB, Oregon
  5. Blake Miller, OT, Clemson

December 14

  1. Ricky White III, WR, UNLV
  2. Jalen Catalon, S, UNLV
  3. Mitchell Evans, TE, Notre Dame
  4. Rylie Mills, iDL, Notre Dame
  5. Kurtis Rourke, QB, Indiana

December 21

  1. Jaylen Reed, S, Penn State
  2. Elijah Roberts, DL, SMU
  3. Jahdae Barron, S/SCB, Texas
  4. Jack Sawyer, EDGE, Ohio State
  5. Omarr Norman-Lott, iDL, Tennessee

• December 28

  1. Donovan Ezeiruaku, EDGE, Boston College
  2. Ty Robinson, iDL, Nebraska
  3. Xavier Restrepo, WR, Miami
  4. Kaleb Johnson, RB, Iowa
  5. Jay Higgins, LB, Iowa

December 31

  1. Tyler Booker, OG, Alabama
  2. Ahmed Hassanein, EDGE, Boise State
  3. Cam Skattebo, RB, Arizona State
  4. Dillon Gabriel, QB, Oregon
  5. Princely Umanmielen, EDGE, Ole Miss

Jimmy Kempski

Jimmy Kempski
PhillyVoice Staff

jimmy@phillyvoice.com

