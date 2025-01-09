Five college prospects who could interest the Eagles in the 2025 NFL Draft

During the college football season each year, as long as you're watching the games, we point out five players each week to keep an eye on who make logical sense for the Philadelphia Eagles in the following year's NFL Draft. This is usually a Saturday feature, but we're into bowl season now, and there are a couple of college football playoff semi-final games the next two days.

Dani Dennis-Sutton, EDGE, Penn State (6'5, 266): (7) Notre Dame vs. (6) Penn State, College Football Playoff Semifinal, Thursday, 7:30

Dennis-Sutton was a five-star recruit (28th nationally by 247 Sports, 7th by Rivals.com) who is an exceptional run defender, but not an uber-athletic pass rusher like teammate Abdul Carter. In 2024, he has 36 tackles (11 for loss), 6.5 sacks, a forced fumble, and 3 batted passes.

He does have some upside as a power rusher at the next level. Highlights:

Vic Fangio tends to like edge defenders who play the run well so that he can play lighter fronts. With Brandon Graham likely retiring, the Eagles will have a need for an early down run stopper on the edge, with some room to grow as a pass rusher.

Some sites had Dennis-Sutton as a first-round prospect this season. I think he's more of a late Day 2 guy, or even Day 3, but he can be a solid contributor to any defensive front.

Kevin Winston, S, Penn State (6'2, 208): (7) Notre Dame vs. (6) Penn State, College Football Playoff Semifinal, Thursday, 7:30

Winston is an instinctive, physical, sure tackling defender who can play deep safety, dime linebacker, or even some slot against bigger receivers. A look:

Winston only has one full season as a starter under his belt, but he was still considered a Day 1 or Day 2 prospect before suffering what Penn State is only referring to as a long-term injury. (He will not play in this game.)

Howard Cross III, DT, Notre Dame (6'1, 288): (7) Notre Dame vs. (6) Penn State, College Football Playoff Semifinal, Thursday, 7:30

Cross is the son of longtime Giants tight end Howard Cross. He is an undersized defensive tackle, who wins with quickness and athleticism, as you would expect, and he lines up all over, including at the nose, even at around 290 pounds. Impressive change of direction here (via @AndrewMentock):

He reminds me a little of Milton Williams, though he's only two years younger than Williams because he's in his sixth season at Notre Dame.

Josh Simmons, OT, Ohio State (6’5 310): (8) Ohio State vs. (5) Texas, College Football Playoff Semifinal, Friday, 7:30

Simmons was a starting RT at San Diego State before transferring to Ohio State and becoming their starting LT. Obviously, he has left-right versatility and could serve as a swing tackle early in his career if the Eagles envision him as an eventual replacement for Lane Johnson.

The trait that the Eagles loved about Andre Dillard when they took him in the first round was his nimble feet. To be clear, I am not comparing Simmons' overall game to Dillard's, but he too possesses great feet. (Video below via @Jordan Reid.)

Simmons' season is over after suffering a knee injury that is thought to be an ACL tear.

Most teams that select offensive linemen in the first round do so because they have an immediate need. Those guys almost always start as rookies. Teams might shy away from drafting Simmons in the first round because they may worry that he might not be ready to start immediately because of his injury.

The Eagles care much less about getting immediate results from their offensive line draftees, and are more willing to be patient, which makes Simmons a clear player of interest, especially if he should fall to the end of the first round.

Tyleik Williams, DT, Ohio State (6'3, 327): (8) Ohio State vs. (5) Texas, College Football Playoff Semifinal, Friday, 7:30

Williams is obviously a big-bodied defensive lineman at 6'3, 327, and as you would expect he's a very good run stuffer. He's stout against doubles, and he is outstanding at two-gapping offensive linemen and then getting off blocks and making tackles. But he also has some sneaky quickness (see the 1:44 and 1:51 marks below):

The Eagles need more interior linemen as it is, but especially if Milton Williams leaves in free agency.