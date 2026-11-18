Jamie Drysdale paused for a second, thinking over how he wanted to explain his second-period bat of the puck, which somehow rolled past four Buffalo Sabre sticks and straight to the feet of Owen Tippett for a game-tying goal.

"Do you want the honest answer or fake answer?" the Flyers defenseman chimed to the questioning reporter.

"I meant to do it," he quipped to start a response offering both. "Yeah, roll it through four guys, was pretty sweet. But, no, I mean, tried to get [the puck] down the first time, and then just had to make sure that got past the two guys that were pressuring me. Fortunate bounce."

For a Flyers team that was getting increasingly desperate for some kind of good fortune to come from somewhere.

The Flyers beat the visiting Sabres, 4-3, Tuesday night at Xfinity Mobile Arena, and this time, it didn't feel like it was all just luck.

Drysdale, who quietly racked up seven assists in his last seven games entering Tuesday night, had probably his finest game all season when he scored early into the second period off another slick Matvei Michkov setup from behind the Buffalo net, and then got that almost miraculous roll of the puck through to Tippett later into the frame, leading the power forward to flip it up over the shoulder of Sabres goalie Alex Lyon for a badly needed first goal in more than a week.

They started slow, again, to fall into yet another first intermission deficit, 1-0, to which Drysdale admitted was "completely unacceptable."

But then they got their act together, or at least enough of it.

Philadelphia goal!



Scored by Owen Tippett with 05:30 left in the 2nd. Assisted by Jamie Drysdale and Cole Knuble.



PHI: 2 | BUF: 2#BUFvsPHI #LetsGoFlyers #LetsGoBuffalo pic.twitter.com/hpWrlrLMVu — NHL Goals (@nhl_goal_bot) November 18, 2026

Defensively, they suppressed the Sabres to just 11 shots through the second and third periods, while peppering Lyon with 27 attempts down the other way.

Travis Sanheim picked the top-right corner of the net to complete a beautiful sequence from Denver Barkey and Christian Dvorak for the go-ahead goal early into the third, and then Dvorak came barreling down the wall late to cut in and snipe out another corner that stunned the whole arena for the winner.

It wasn't perfect by any means, but Tuesday night was one of the more honest, dedicated, and complete efforts that these Flyers have turned in all season so far, when there haven't been that many of them.

And afterwards, in the locker room and with no camera rolling on him, Drysdale had another seemingly frank assessment to offer about the larger picture of where his team is really at, via AllPHLY's Charlie O'Connor.

This one, though, didn't seem to need the qualifier – "Do you want the honest answer or fake answer?"

"First of all, we've got to stick together," Drysdale said, per O'Connor. "There's a lot of energy around the team and whatnot, and everyone sees it. I think that's part of it. As well as realizing that you have to take accountability yourself, and play better yourself before you kind of give it to other people or rely on other people. I think, just (a) 'look in the mirror' kind of thing."

That quote from Drysdale wasn't included in the Flyers' usual uploads of their postgame scrums. The video of his from Tuesday night is only 52 seconds long.

But for Flyers fans, especially those heavily attached to social media, it's telling – no matter how they found, read, or heard it – and it doesn't take much to connect the dots on what that "energy" is.

Eric Hartline/IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect Eric Hartline/IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect At this rate, the Flyers, veterans and youth alike, have to put their heads down and play through the noise.



For the past week, and frankly, to varying degrees of validity, the Flyers have been enveloped in controversy.

An argument between Michkov, the team's young Russian star, and veteran defenseman Nick Seeler by the bench during a late-night win over Vancouver last Monday was caught on camera and went viral across the Flyers' social media sphere the next morning. Then, by that afternoon, ESPN's Kevin Weekes dropped a report over his own social media channels that he heard Michkov had developed a preference for "a fresh start elsewhere," with his restricted free agency on the horizon, which sent the fan base into a panic and general manager Danny Brière on the next flight to Edmonton within hours to assess and roll out damage control.

Meanwhile, with the team continually losing and with patience running well past thin, fans back home in Philly who deemed head coach Rick Tocchet and longstanding veterans as the major point of blame for all of the current issues organized and crowdfunded online to get a nearby billboard and an over-the-arena plane flyover bearing a message calling for Tocchet's job.

And then even Tuesday morning, as the Flyers were stepping off the ice from their morning skate ahead of the Sabres game, rumor spread around trying to frame veteran and alternate captain Travis Konecny as an issue over a perceived drop down on the depth chart in favor of younger talent.

Eric Hartline/IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect Matvei Michkov and his future in Philadelphia have been a lightning rod for a lot of speculation in the past week.

Every day lately seemed to bring a new problem, which from the beginning, was never helped by the fact that the Flyers essentially tossed their first month of the season out the window with listless, disconnected, and heavily unprepared hockey that buried them down a hole so deep that there might not be any recovering from now.

An effort like Tuesday night alone won't be a magical fix all either, because really, from the sample size that is there, the Flyers have taken numerous steps back for every one step forward.

And so long as that's the case, and even if it isn't anymore, all the rumors, reports, and noise that the past week has brought around the team won't be going anywhere either. It's too much.

So these are the circumstances the Philadelphia Flyers live within now, and it's brutal, aggravating, and at their worst, highly discouraging for anyone involved – be it fans watching and keeping engaged, players and coaches continually working after any kind of sustainable answer, and even a front office that still has to chart out where this team is really going for the long term.

The Flyers, at this point, aren't going to fix every last thing that has gone wrong for them 24 games in.

The best thing – maybe the only thing – they can do now is put their heads down, turn in an honest effort, and give an honest answer.

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