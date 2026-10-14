Flyers greats Simon Gagné, Bob Kelly will be inducted into the team's Hall of Fame

Bob Kelly and Simon Gagné, two former Flyers greats, will be the next two inducted into the team's Hall of Fame.

The Flyers announced Wednesday that Kelly, a key piece of the "Broad Street Bullies" era, and Gagné, a prolific goal scorer during his 11 seasons in South Philly, will become the 29th and 30th former Flyers to be enshrined.

Both will be honored in a pregame ceremony on Feb. 27 at Xfinity Mobile Arena before the Hall of Fame Game between the Flyers and San Jose Sharks. They will become the first Flyers to make the team's Hall of Fame since the 2023-24 season,.

“The Flyers Hall of Fame represents the players who have left a lasting mark on this franchise and this community, and Bob Kelly and Simon Gagné both exemplify what it means to be a Philadelphia Flyer,” Dan Hilferty, chairman and CEO of Comcast Spectacor and Governor of the Flyers, said in a statement.

“They each brought tremendous passion, competitiveness, and character to the organization, earning the respect of their teammates and the admiration of Flyers fans even years after retiring. Their contributions helped shape the identity of this franchise, both on and off the ice, and we are proud to celebrate their careers and have them etched into Flyers history forever.”

Kelly, 75, logged 296 points (128 goals, 168 assists), including 24 game-winning goals, and tallied 1,285 penalty minutes in 741 games with the Flyers in his 10-year career with the Orange and Black, helping the Flyers win consecutive Stanley Cups in 1974 and 1975.

In 101 career playoff games for Philadelphia, Kelly posted nine goals and 14 assists for 23 points.

"This is truly something I never thought possible and to be recognized this way by the organization is one of the highest honors of my life," Kelly said in a statement distributed by the Flyers. "To have my name alongside so many great players and people who have helped shape the Philadelphia Flyers means more than I can put into words.

"Philly is more than just my home. Over the years, my teammates, colleagues, and the fans I've been fortunate to meet and teach the game of hockey have become like family. I am deeply grateful to the Flyers organization and this city for their unwavering support throughout what has been an unforgettable journey."

Gagné, 46, had two stints with the Flyers, from 1999-2010 and 2012-13. He racked up 535 points on 264 goals and 271 assists over 691 games. He ranks sixth in franchise history in game-winning goals (47), 10th in goals, and is tied for 12th in power-play goals (74), and 14th in points.

Gagné, a two-time 40-goal scorer and two-time All Star, also totaled 47 postseason points in 90 playoff games, with 32 goals and 15 assists. The 32 postseason goals mark the ninth most in franchise history.

“Being inducted into the Flyers Hall of Fame is such an honor and something I never imagined when I first came to Philadelphia as a young man,” Gagné said in a statement released by the team. “The Flyers and the city were such an important part of my career and life. I’m incredibly grateful for the teammates, coaches, staff, and fans who made my time here so special and created some of the most memorable moments in my hockey career.

"To have the opportunity to join the legends who came before me is something I’m extremely proud of, and wearing the Orange and Black will always hold a special place in my heart.”

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