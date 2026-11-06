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November 06, 2026

Fort Mifflin to recreate 1918 Marine Thanksgiving dinner with food from acclaimed Philly restaurant

Meetinghouse, named one of America's best restaurants by The New York Times in 2025, will prepare the Nov. 21 meal inspired by a century-old military menu.

By PhillyVoice Media Events
Holidays Experiences
Thanksgiving at Fort Mifflin Photo credit: Thom Carroll/PhillyVoice/Inset: David Todd McCarty/Unsplash

Fort Mifflin will host a Thanksgiving dinner Nov. 21 inspired by a meal served to Marines stationed at the site in 1918. Kensington restaurant Meetinghouse will prepare a modern take on the historic menu.

Thanksgiving dinner at Fort Mifflin will look a little different this year, with a menu inspired by what Marines were served more than a century ago.

The historic Philadelphia fort will recreate a Thanksgiving meal from 1918 on Saturday, Nov. 21, with food prepared by Meetinghouse, the Kensington restaurant named one of America's 50 best by The New York Times in 2025.

The dinner draws from the original holiday menu served to Marines stationed at the Naval Ammunition Depot during World War I. Rather than reproduce every dish exactly as it appeared in 1918, Meetinghouse will put its own spin on the meal.

The setting adds another layer of history. Best known for its role in defending Philadelphia during the Revolutionary War, Fort Mifflin became part of a naval ammunition depot in 1918, when the site was used to store ammunition.

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The dinner begins at 6 p.m. Complimentary nonalcoholic drinks will be provided, while alcoholic beverages will be available for purchase.

The dinner is also intended to support the historic fort.

Tickets and additional information are available through Fort Mifflin's official event page.

1918 Thanksgiving Dinner at Fort Mifflin

Date: Saturday, Nov. 21, 2026
Time: 6 p.m.
Location: Fort Mifflin, Fort Mifflin and Hog Island roads, Philadelphia, PA 19153
Food: Thanksgiving dinner inspired by a 1918 Marine Barracks, Naval Ammunition Depot menu, prepared by Meetinghouse
Drinks: Complimentary nonalcoholic beverages; alcoholic drinks available for purchase
Tickets: Fort Mifflin Thanksgiving Dinner

Find more upcoming events here.

Have an event coming up? Let the PhillyVoice Events team know about it by emailing events@phillyvoice.com.

PhillyVoice Media Events

Read more Holidays Experiences Thanksgiving Fort Mifflin

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